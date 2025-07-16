Myanmar’s regime seized control of Nawnghkio on Tuesday after a months-long offensive, reclaiming the strategic gateway to northern Shan State from the ethnic Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

Regime-backed telegram news channels and military supporters celebrated the victory, posting photos of junta troops posing in Nawnghkio town landmarks including the police station and market.

A local resident confirmed on Wednesday that regime forces had retaken the town and main areas of the township.

“Many of the town’s buildings have been destroyed by regime airstrikes carried out before ground troops entered the town,” the resident said.

The Irrawaddy contacted TNLA spokesperson Lway Yay Oo for comment but got no reply.

Nawnghkio lies on the main Mandalay-Lashio-Muse trade route linking Myanmar and China. It also serves as a key gateway connecting Mandalay and southern Shan State to northern Shan – most of which remains under ethnic Brotherhood Alliance control.

The Brotherhood Alliance comprises the TNLA and two ethnic allies: the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) from northern Shan State and Arakan Army (AA) from Rakhine State in western Myanmar.

The alliance and allies including the civilian National Unity Government (NUG)’s People’s Defense Force (PDF) seized most of northern Shan State, including the capital Lashio, after launching Operation 1027 in October 2023.

Nawnghkio and Mogoke, a ruby hub in neighboring Mandalay Region, were among five towns captured by TNLA-led forces during Phase 2 of the operation, which began in June 2024.

Nawnghkio is the second town ceded by the Brotherhood Alliance since the launch of Operation 1027.

The MNDAA returned control of Lashio to the regime in April this year following intense pressure from China.

The TNLA, however, continues to resist calls from Beijing and the junta to hand back its liberated towns. The regime intensified airstrikes on TNLA-held towns in late April after the ethnic army rejected demands for their return during peace talks hosted by China in Kunming, Yunnan Province.

A military analyst monitoring the fighting in northern Shan State described the loss of Nawnghkio – from where the Brotherhood Alliance could threaten the junta’s garrison town of Pyin Oo Lwin in Mandalay Region – as a major strategic blow to ethnic armed organizations (EAOs).

Control of Nawnghkio also offered the EAOs a staging post to unite with anti-regime groups operating in southern Shan State, he said.

“Now, they [TNLA and allies] no longer threaten Pyin Oo Lwin and they have also lost the opportunity to coordinate with southern resistance forces.”

He added that the regime’s recapture of Nawnghkio was still far from decisive, as reclaiming the rest of northern Shan from the ethnic alliance would require a much larger military counteroffensive.

Mine Saw Lwin contributed to this story.