The military regime has regained control of a strategic portion of Asian Highway 1 that leads from the Thai border to the heart of Myanmar.

Regime forces launched a massive operation at the end of last month that succeeded this week in seizing the road section between Kawkareik and Thingannyinaung, the last town before Myawaddy on the border, from the resistance Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA).

A Karen resistance source told The Irrawaddy, “Regime troops retreated where we clashed head-on, but other military columns advancing from the flanks broke through. Now we’ve abandoned Thingannyinaung and effectively the whole Asian Highway.”

Since August, the military had been conducting operations under a 90-day plan but faced multiple setbacks and defeats until it put a senior commander in charge and launched a more intense offensive by land and air last week.

Military columns advanced along both the main Asia Highway out of Kawkareik town and along the old Dawna Mountain road, while other units crept along forest paths, sparking clashes since Sept. 2 at Htee Mu Hta and Noh Poe villages in the Thingannyinaung area.

Artillery units from Kawkareik and the 275th Infantry Battalion in Myawaddy continuously shelled the area with missiles and howitzers while aircraft bombarded the resistance from above.

But resistance forces have so far blocked a junta column that was advancing along the forest route from the Taw Naw waterfall, a member of the People’s Defense Force (PDF) fighting alongside the KNLA told The Irrawaddy.

“There are a lot of dispersed regime columns,” he said. “We blocked some, and others are unaccounted for.”

Currently, junta columns are stationed at four Thingannyinaung bases—Battalion 355, Battalion 356, the nearby Kyunkalay area, and Htee Mu Hta village—according to a local woman familiar with the KNLA.

The Karen resistance and its allies seized control of the Asian Highway between Kawkareik and Myawaddy in December 2023, capturing an operational command and three battalion headquarters in Thingyannyinaung in early 2024.

The regime then launched Operation Aung Zeya, led by junta No. 2 Soe Win, in April last year to retake the lost territories.

Myawaddy town is ambitiously listed for the first phase of the junta’s planned nationwide election scheduled for Dec. 28, and the current offensive is part of a campaign to secure the area before the polls.