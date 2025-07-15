Myanmar’s regime is close to retaking rebel-held Nawnghkio, a strategic gateway to northern Shan State, as it moves into the town’s outskirts.

The town on the main Mandalay–Lashio–Muse trade route to China serves as a gateway connecting Mandalay and southern and northern Shan State.

Nawnghkio, under the control of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), would be the second town or city lost by the Brotherhood Alliance since the launch of anti-regime Operation 1027.

The alliance, which includes the TNLA, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Arakan Army (AA), seized most of northern Shan State, including the capital, Lashio, since October 2023.

However, under pressure from China, the MNDAA returned Lashio to the regime in April.

Both the TNLA and MNDAA operate under significant Chinese influence, as their territories border China and they depend heavily on it for trade and imports.

The TNLA is now facing Chinese and junta pressure to return liberated towns. It is enduring frequent regime airstrikes and a major regime offensive to retake Nawnghkio.

After months of fighting, the regime has entered Nawnghkio’s outskirts, a resistance fighter told The Irrawaddy on Monday.

Military supporters posted photos of regime troops in the encircled town, where fighting continues.

Meanwhile, the Gote Twin Bridge on the Muse road linking Nawnghkio with another TNLA-held town, Kyaukme, was exploded on Monday.

The regime forces have been relying on heavy airpower and artillery.

TNLA spokeswoman Lway Yay Oo told The Irrawaddy on Monday that the armed group was still defending the town.

“Our comrades and commanders are responding militarily. We are still holding our positions in Nawnghkio,” said Lway Yay Oo.

Former army captain Zin Yaw, who defected from the military after the 2021 coup, said on Tuesday that the TNLA was unlikely to back down easily, while the regime is expected to use airpower to recapture as many TNLA-held towns as possible ahead of Chinese peace talks in August.

After June 2024, the TNLA and resistance allies seized five towns, including Nawnghkio and Mogoke, a ruby town in Mandalay Region.

The regime escalated its airstrikes on TNLA-held towns since late April after the armed group rejected the junta’s demands at Chinese peace talks to return the liberated towns.

The AA has not faced the same level of Chinese pressure as it seized 14 out of 17 Rakhine State’s townships and Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State since November 2023.

While expanding operations into Magwe, Bago and Ayeyarwady regions, the AA tried to seize Rakhine State capital, Sittwe, and Kyaukphyu Township, where a major Chinese seaport project and the terminal of Chinese oil and gas pipelines are located.