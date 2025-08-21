Myanmar’s junta has launched an offensive against the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA)-controlled Kyaukme Township in northern Shan State since Tuesday, after it recaptured the adjacent town of Nawnghkio.

Kyaukme is a key town linking Nawnghkio to Lashio, the capital of northern Shan State, which the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), an ally of the TNLA, handed back to the regime under Chinese pressure.

The TNLA and its allies captured Kyaukme on August 5 last year. The junta wants to capture as many towns as possible before its planned election on December 28.

Clashes between the junta and the TNLA continue in Naung Pain village tract near the famous Goteik viaduct in Kyaukme Township as of Thursday, according to locals.

The regime that relies on air superiority used airstrikes on the village tract along with mortars and drones.

“Starting from Tuesday night, the regime carried out at least four airstrikes on the village,” a Kyaukme Township resident said.

On Wednesday, the junta bombed Pinti village in Naung Pain village tract, with a 500-pound bomb. The bomb hit a monastery sheltering displaced people, killing 10 civilians including children and injuring 12 people.

The Shan State Progress Party (SSPP), an armed organization based near the village, stated that the victims have been treated at Kyaukme hospital and an SSPP clinic in Wan Hai, southern Shan State.

Tai Students’ Union denounced it as a war crime and called on all armed groups to put civilian safety first.

Lway Yay Oo, the TNLA’s spokeswoman, didn’t respond when contacted for comment.

Thousands of people from Naung Pain village tract and nearby villages were displaced and need protection, food, shelter, and medical support, according to civil organizations.

Kyaukme residents have relocated to dodge possible attacks.

“We can hear artillery from Kyaukme. Many people moved to Lashio and Namlan,” a truck driver from Kyaukme told The Irrawaddy.

About 25 percent of the population remains in Kyaukme, he added.

The TNLA is a member of the Brotherhood Alliance that launched Operation 1027 in northern Shan State in October 2023, seizing most of the northern Shan State. The TNLA seized 11 townships, including Mogoke, a ruby town in northern Mandalay Region.

The regime recaptured Nawnghkio in Shan State from the TNLA on July 15, after a months-long offensive. It also recaptured Mobye in southern Shan State, Demoso in Karenni (Kayah) State, and Thabeikkyin in Mandalay Region, within two months.