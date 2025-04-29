Myanmar’s junta has been attacking resistance-held Mobye town in Pekon Township, southern Shan State, since Sunday.

On Sunday, the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and allies attacked around 100 troops from Light Infantry Battalion 422 approaching Mobye from the north, according to the Southern Shan People’s Defense Force (PDF) that took part in the fighting.

On Sunday, a resistance fighter was killed in the fighting and a resident died in an explosion.

Fighting continued on Monday after around 300 regime troops advanced on Mobye near the Karenni (Kayah) State border.

The PDF said regime bases from nearby Pekon and Loikaw, the capital of Karenni State, shelled Mobye alongside airstrikes, destroying several houses.

Regime forces on Monday seized a resistance sentry base and took control of the town’s entrances, the PDF told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday.

Three resistance fighters were injured while an estimated 15 regime troops were killed or injured on Monday, the resistance group claimed.

“They have reached the outskirts of the town. No clashes were reported today but both sides are preparing for more fighting,” a PDF member told The Irrawaddy.

People are urged to avoid travelling around Mobye.

The KNDF and allies seized Mobye in November 2023 but were unable to defeat Battalion 422 to the north of the town.

The regime has been attempting to recapture Mobye since early 2025, causing clashes with resistance groups.