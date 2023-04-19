War Against the Junta More Than a Dozen Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Resistance fighters of Venom Column during an operation in Karen State / Venom Column

Over a dozen Myanmar junta troops were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets and bases.

In one case, resistance forces bombed a military weapons factory in Magwe.

Incidents were reported in Magwe, Sagaing and Mandalay regions and Karen and Mon states.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Junta weapons factory bombed in Magwe

Some regime forces were believed to have been killed or injured in Seik Phyu Township, Magwe Region on Sunday when Minbu District PDF Battalion bombed the No. 21 Military Weapons Factory in Kansumma Village, said the Defense Ministry of Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

The PDF forces used improvised rocket launchers to fire artillery rounds and explosives at the factory.

A factory building was destroyed in the attack, the Defense Ministry claimed. On April 8, other PDF groups managed to destroy a power line supplying electricity to the No. 22 Military Weapons Factory in the same township.

On April 10, the PDF forces conducted drone strikes and bombardments against 15 junta troops who were repairing the power line, killing two soldiers and injuring three, the civilian Defense Ministry said.

Junta base seized by resistance group in Sagaing

The NUG’s Defense Ministry claimed that one of its armed wings, Yinmabin District PDF Battalion 1, managed to seize a junta base on Tower Taing Hill in Kani Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

About 30 junta soldiers were stationed at the base. During the raid, around 16 weapons and some ammunition were seized by the resistance forces, said the ministry.

Local media also reported that there were some military casualties while other soldiers escaped after abandoning the base.

Military column ambushed while attacking village in Sagaing

Khin U Region Defense Alliance Force said it and five other PDF groups jointly used four clusters totaling 16 land mines to ambush 120 junta troops in Khin U Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday.

The regime forces were ambushed with land mines while rounding up residents and attacking Magyi Oak Village in the township. A shootout broke out between the PDF forces and the junta troops.

In the ambush, three regime forces are believed to have been killed, the PDF group said.

Military base attacked in Sagaing

Eagle Defense Force (EDF) claimed it and other local resistance groups used over 30 improvised rounds including 60-mm to 120-mm explosives to attack a junta base in Monywa town, Sagaing Region at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The attack was in response to junta air strikes against Pazi Gyi Village in Sagaing’s Kantbalu Township, which killed around 160 civilians including dozens of children and women.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PDF fighters fire improvised mortar rounds while attacking a military base in Monywa town on Tuesday morning. / EDF

During the attack, the regime base responded with heavy explosives and junta troops approached the resistance forces’ position. A PDF fighter was injured in an accident while handling explosives. However, all PDF fighters managed to escape from the area.

Military casualties were unknown.

Regime forces celebrating Thingyan bombed by PDF drones in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Combined PDF groups conduct drone strikes against regime forces in Sagaing Region in recent days. / CDSOM

The Civilian Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM) claimed to have killed three regime forces and injured 17 others when it and other PDF groups used drones to drop six bombs on a pavilion where regime forces and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members were celebrating the Thingyan Water Festival in the pro-regime village of Ngwe Dwin in Ayadaw Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday.

PDF forces retreated from the area after regime forces responded with both heavy explosives and automatic firearms. The PDF group lost three drones during the drone strike mission.

On April 14, the group also conducted drone strikes on the central pavilion of a junta-organized Thingyan festival in Sagaing town. However, casualties were unknown. The group also bombed a police outpost in Hla Taw Village in Sagaing’s Wetlet Township on April 13.

Junta bombs civilian targets after facing resistance attacks in Mandalay

Myanmar junta forces used a Russian-made Yak 130 fighter jet to bomb areas where internally displaced persons (IDPs) were staying after facing three days of resistance attacks in the Tagaung area of Thabeikkyin Township, Mandalay Region from April 13-15.

Four clashes broke out in the area over the three days as Tagaung PDF attacked a military detachment of 70 soldiers that was raiding and torching villages.

In the clashes, many regime forces are believed to have been killed and injured while two PDF fighters suffered injuries caused by junta explosives.

Regime suffers losses in resistance attacks in Karen

Many regime forces were killed or injured in Myawaddy District, Karen State on Tuesday when resistance group Venom Column attacked regime forces attempting to disguise themselves as resistance forces by wearing the uniforms of ethnic revolutionary group the Karen Nation Union (KNU), said the PDF group.

In the clash, two weapons were seized from the regime forces. The PDF group released a photo of the body of a dead soldier but did not state the number of military casualties.

Junta police station, military battalion attacked in Mon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Resistance fighters raid a police outpost in Thaton Township, Mon State on Monday. / HRS

Resistance group Hawk Revolutionary Squad-HRS said it coordinated with Thaton PDF and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), to attack a police outpost and another military battalion in Thaton Township, Mon State on Monday.

At 10:20 on that morning the combined resistance forces attacked the Thein Seik police outpost in the township, killing three regime forces and injuring four others including the head of the police outpost.

At the same time, other resistance forces conducted drone strikes on the Myanmar military’s Light Infantry Battalion 9 in the township, damaging the house of the battalion commander as well as barracks and some other buildings, claimed HRS.