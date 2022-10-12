War Against the Junta More Than 40 Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Two Days of Resistance Attacks

Over 40 Myanmar junta forces were reportedly killed in the last two days as People’s Defense Force (PDF) groups continued to attack regime targets in Sagaing, Magwe, Mandalay and Tanintharyi regions and Chin State.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant PDF attacks and a junta atrocity in which civilian houses were torched:

20 junta soldiers killed in PDF attacks in Sagaing

Ten regime soldiers were reportedly killed between two villages in Taze Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday morning when two battalions of Taze-PDF and other local resistance groups jointly ambushed a military detachment of 80 troops. The detachment has raided several villages and looted houses in the township since last week, according to local media.

On that morning, Battalion 25 of Shwebo District-PDF and Taze People’s Comrades also ambushed a military detachment in the township using land mines. In the attack, 10 more soldiers were killed.

In the afternoon, military helicopters reportedly transported the bodies of soldiers who were killed or injured in the PDF’s ambushes.

Five regime forces killed in PDF ambush of junta flotilla in Sagaing

Five regime soldiers were reportedly killed in Mingin Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday morning when the resistance force Chindwin Rangers and two battalions of Mingin-PDF ambushed a military flotilla of 13 motorboats in the Chindwin River.

In the 30-minute ambush, five junta soldiers were killed and many others were injured, the PDF group said. After the clash, regime forces from the flotilla randomly opened fire on nearby villages on the riverbank.

The flotilla also faced a series of PDF ambushes in neighboring Kani Township.

Four junta soldiers killed by PDF drone strikes in Sagaing

Four junta soldiers were reportedly killed in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday evening when three PDF groups used a drone to drop bombs on a military checkpoint in front of a government office, said TGR Women Drone Force, which coordinated the drone strikes.

As a warning attack on government staff contributing to military rule, the groups also bombarded the junta-run immigration office building in the south of Myaung town on that morning.

Aerial video shows PDF drones dropping improvised bombs on regime targets.

Nine regime forces killed in PDF land mines in Mandalay

Nine junta solders were reportedly killed and many others injured in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region on Tuesday when two PDF groups used seven land mines to ambush a military convoy of five vehicles on a highway, said 27 Revolution Forces, which was involved in the ambush.

In the ambush, two miliary vehicles were damaged. One of the damaged vehicles was abandoned by the soldiers, the PDF group said. Residents are urged by the PDFs to avoid regime forces and military convoys due to potential attacks.

Junta police station bombarded by drones in Mandalay

Shwe Daung Police Station in Wundwin Township, Mandalay Region was bombarded by drones of unknown resistance forces on Tuesday morning, reported Voice of Wundwin, a local media outlet.

However, police casualties are unknown. In the afternoon, ambulances and military vehicles were heading to the police station from the town of Wundwin, the media outlet said.

Junta soldiers killed or injured by PDF mine in Magwe

At least five junta soldiers were believed killed or injured in Tilin Township, Magwe Region on Monday when regime forces triggered a mine planted by Yaw Defense Force-Tilin near a military base in the township, according to the resistance group.

A blast and a series of gunshots were heard from the area at 1 a.m. on Monday. Blood and footprints of regime soldiers were later found when resistance fighters inspected the blast area.

Military vehicle ambushed in Magwe

Myaing-PDF claimed that it and other PDF groups used mines and firearms to ambush a military vehicle traveling from a military base and Kainetaw Police Station in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday evening.

PDF video shows the PDF groups engaged in a shootout with junta personnel in the vehicle following a land mine ambush.

However, military casualties are unknown.

24 houses and buildings torched by regime forces in Magwe

A total of 24 houses and buildings in War Thone Aie Village in Myaing Township, Magwe Region were torched by regime forces on Tuesday morning after being occupied by a military detachment, said Spring Revolution-Myaing.

After the arson attacks, the military detachment faced an attack by local resistance forces near a mountain in the township.

Junta-run General Administration office burned in Chin State

The junta-run township General Administration Department office building and City Development Committee office were burned down in Tedim Town, Chin State on Tuesday night, according to local media.

During the fire, sounds of gunfire were also heard in the town. However, the reasons for the fire and gunfire are unknown.

Military convoy ambushed in Tanintharyi

Dawei Guerrilla Revolutionary Force-DGRF claimed to have ambushed a military convoy of nine vehicles between Dawei and Yephyu townships in Tanintharyi Region by using land mines on Tuesday morning.

In the attack, a military vehicle was hit directly by a blast. The PDF group also claimed that it managed to use two land mines to attack regime forces who were in five other vehicles stopped on a bridge and randomly firing at nearby areas.

Many regime personnel were believed killed in the ambushes, the PDF group said.