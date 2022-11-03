War Against the Junta More Than 20 Regime Personnel Killed in Two Days of Resistance Attacks

--

Around 22 regime personnel including a pro-regime militia leader were killed and many others injured in the last two days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Meanwhile, regime forces executed five detained resistance members.

Incidents were reported in Magwe, Mandalay, Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions and Karen and Rakhine states.

Some regime casualties could not be independently verified.

16 junta soldiers killed in AA attacks in Rakhine

Around 16 soldiers were reportedly killed by land mines in ambushes by the Arakan Army (AA) in Maungdaw and Thandwe townships, Rakhine State on Tuesday and Wednesday, reported the local media outlet Western News, quoting residents and an AA official.

The AA official told the media outlet the group used land mines to ambush a military vehicle near a village in Maungdaw Township on Wednesday morning.

Citing local residents, Western News said three junta soldiers were killed in the ambush.

Another 13 soldiers were killed between Thandwe and Taungup townships, Rakhine State on Tuesday when AA troops used land mines to ambush 30 soldiers who were on foot and accompanied by a military vehicle, according to the report.

Five detained PDF fighters executed by regime forces in Magwe

Five detained resistance fighters were executed by junta soldiers near the border of Myaing and Pauk townships in Magwe Region on Tuesday, according to local resistance groups.

The resistance fighters from Pauk Township were arrested by regime forces while traveling to join combined PDF forces from Pauk and Myaing townships preparing to fight a military detachment that was raiding villages in the area.

Two PDF fighters escaped but five others were first shot in the legs and arms and then beaten to death, dying of head wounds, a representative of Myaing-PDF told the media.

An aerial video shot by local PDF group Anonymous Special Task Force-Pauk shows PDF detainees being forced to lie facedown on the ground by junta soldiers.

Another aerial video shows a soldier kicking the head of a slain PDF fighter.

Regime forces also burned a PDF vehicle and a motorbike as well as two farm huts nearby.

Two regime forces killed by KNLA snipers in Karen

Two regime forces were confirmed killed in Myawaddy Township, Karen State on Wednesday when snipers of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA)’s Cobra Column ambushed regime forces of the Myanmar military’s Infantry Battalion 207 who were trying to enter the Shwe Nyaung Myay area in the township, Cobra Column said.

Two junta soldiers killed in PDF raid on military checkpoint in Tanintharyi

The resistance group Dawei Guerrilla Revolutionary Force claimed on Tuesday that it and another PDF group managed to kill two regime troops during a raid on a military checkpoint in Dawei Township, Tanintharyi Region at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The regime forces responded by using 40-mm and 60-mm explosives and automatic rifles after being raided by the PDF groups. In the shootout, many soldiers are believed to have been injured while there were no resistance casualties, the PDF group claimed.

The PDF fighters also used land mines to ambush four vehicles bringing military reinforcements to the military checkpoint. Military casualties were unknown.

Junta policeman killed by PDF drone strike in Mandalay

Natogyi-PDF drones drop bombs on the police station in Natogyi town, Mandalay Region on Wednesday. / Natogyi-PDF

A junta police sentry was killed and another injured in Natogyi Township, Mandalay Region on Tuesday when the Natogyi-PDF group used a drone to drop bombs on the police station in the town of Natogyi, the PDF group said on Wednesday.

An aerial video shot by the group shows drones dropping two rifle grenades on the compound of the police station.

City hall attacked in northern Shan State

The city hall in the center of Lashio town in northern Shan State was attacked by the Northern Shan State Alliance Army using a bomb on Wednesday, the PDF group said.

It was not known if the attack caused any casualties.

The group appealed to residents not to celebrate the junta-organized Dasaungtine Festival.

Pro-regime militia leader assassinated in Bago

The Tharyarwaddy Galone resistance group claimed to have killed Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia leader Ko Pike Tin near a village in Tharyarwaddy Township, Bago Region on Wednesday.

The victim was an organizer of pro-military rallies in the township.

Regime forces hit by mine in Sagaing

Area 71 Defense Force Monywa claimed that it and two other PDF groups used land mines to attack soldiers walking alongside three military jammer vehicles on a road in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday morning.

The regime forces were attacked while searching for land mines.

In the mine ambush, many soldiers are believed to have been killed, the PDF group said.

Military vehicles ambushed in Sagaing

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday evening when five PDF groups used five land mines to ambush three military vehicles near the entrance of Monywa town, claimed Golden Eagle Force, which was involved in the ambush.

The convoy was attacked while returning to the town after searching for and detonating land mines planted by local resistance groups on a road. Some military vehicles were directly hit by the blasts.

Some civilians and a PDF fighter suffered injuries when regime forces began firing 40-mm explosives and small arms indiscriminately after the ambush, the PDF group said.