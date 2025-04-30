The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and its allies have resumed attacks on regime bases at the district-level town of Bhamo in Kachin State after their earthquake ceasefire ended.

The Military Operation Command 21’s headquarters and nearby regime bases are under attack while the regime responds with airstrikes, according to Kachin media reports.

A KIA soldier told the 74 media that the command’s central sentry base had fallen but airstrikes have prevented further advances.

The town’s market caught fire during the fighting on Tuesday and the blaze continued until Wednesday, the media reported.

The KIA and its allies have reportedly seized at least five junta positions in the town while reporting casualties.

Banmaw Scout Team reported that junta positions at a church and school fell on Monday.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports and KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu was unavailable for comment.

The KIA first attacked Bhamo on December 4 and several battalion headquarters and the airport have since fallen.

After their quake truce ended on April 22, the KIA and its allies simultaneously attacked the remaining junta bases in the town since April 25.

Momauk and Mansi townships surrounding Bhamo fell in January and August last year.

KIA-led resistance groups took control of Indaw town in northern Sagaing Region in early April after around eight months of fighting.

Regime positions in Hpakant and Myitkyina townships in Kachin State also came under attack this week.

Since the 2021 coup, the KIA has been training, supplying and fighting alongside newly formed People’s Defense Forces and other resistance groups in Kachin State, Sagaing Region and northern Shan State.

The KIA and its allies say they have seized over 300 junta positions in Kachin State and over 15 towns in Kachin and northern Shan states and Sagaing Region.