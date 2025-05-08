The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) says it is struggling to seize the Kachin city of Bhamo because of junta air superiority, the large numbers of regime troops it is facing and the length of the frontline.

KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu explained the group’s lack of progress in Bhamo since it first attacked in early December.

Around 20 battalions controlled by the 21st Military Operations Command (MOC) and the 88th Light Infantry Division (LID) are based in Bhamo, totalling around 1,000 troops, including many who retreated from neighboring Momauk and Mansi.

Located on the Irrawaddy River, Bhamo Township has 71 villages. The KIA has blocked off water and road access to junta forces, meaning regime airplanes are needed to resupply its troops.

The armed group and its allies have seized most of the city and many regime bases have fallen. But daily clashes continue around the 21 MOC and Light Infantry Battalion 47 near Bhamo Prison and in Taminelone ward, where the 88th LID is deployed. Col Naw Bu said the regime uses airstrikes to defend its positions.

The KIA has penetrated the 21 MOC compound but faces several barriers to further progress.

Col Naw Bu said: “They rely heavily on aerial attacks and use drones extensively. Bhamo has many military bases for us to fight and the battlefield stretches around 20 miles. That is why the fighting is taking a long time.”

Aerial videos from junta Telegram channels show regime drone and airstrikes targeting the KIA and its allies and blowing up Bhamo’s buildings.

But Col Naw Bu expressed confidence that KIA advances in Bhamo would continue.

The regime sent around 60 reinforcements in three helicopters to Bhamo on May 4, which led to junta counterattacks from 21 MOC, according to Col Naw Bu.

“The KIA and allied forces have seized most of Bhamo but the regime recently launched counterattacks,” he said.

Former captain Zin Yaw, who defected from the military, said the junta reinforcements and the rescue of some wounded soldiers would boost regime morale in Bhamo.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 junta troops are conducting a pincer attack on the KIA-controlled jade mining hub of Hpakant.