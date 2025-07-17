Fierce clashes continue in Tanintharyi Region near the Thai border as the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) pushes to seize the Myanmar junta’s last remaining outpost in the area at Nat Ein Taung.

From July 11-14, fighting escalated along Highway No. 8 from Kaleinaung to Nat Ein Taung on the border, with more than 100 troops from various battalions deployed by the regime to reinforce its defensive position.

KNLA units from Meyik and Dawei districts and their allies have been attacking junta positions on the Thai border since April, capturing several bases including Htee Hta operations command and the border trade hub of Htee Khee.

Located in Yebyu Township, the Nat Ein Taung outpost lies along a critical section of the gas pipeline that runs from the Andaman coast to Thailand.

“The camp is crucial for the regime because Yadana gas pipelines run from Kanpauk near Nat Ein Taung to Thailand,” said Padoh Saw El Nar, a local spokesman for the KNLA’s political wing, the KNU. “In other words, the camp is only there to guard the gas pipelines.”

Locals say fighting is taking place between off-take stations of the Zawtika, Yadana, and Yetagun gas pipelines close to Kaleinaung town.

“There’s a restricted road to the border around 2 miles from Kaleinaung town that the public has no access to,” a local explained. “The road runs parallel with the pipelines because it was built it for their repair and maintenance. Once you get to Nat Ein Taung there are two camps—one on the Myanmar side and another on the Thai side—about 500 m apart.”

Many junta soldiers have fled to Thailand during the KNLA’s offensive in Yebyu, while others have surrendered.