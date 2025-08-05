A resistance umbrella group in Kachin State has vowed to continue its fight against the military dictatorship despite increasing arm-twisting from China.

Established in March 2021 in response to the military coup a month earlier, the Kachin Political Interim Coordination Team (KPICT) describes itself as the coordination body of five Kachin organizations representing the political aspirations of the Kachin people.

KPICT representatives including KIA senior leader Lieutenant-General Gun Maw met on July 31 with the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CPRH), a body formed by lawmakers in the 2020 general election.

CRPH spokesman U Sithu Maung said both the KPICT and KIA admitted that they are under Chinese pressure to lay down arms against the junta but vowed to continue their cooperation.

“They said their political objectives will not be swayed by Chinese pressure,” he said. “They said they would continue cooperation with us according to the official pact we have signed.”

The pact includes the formation of an interim Kachin state government and maintaining security in areas seized by the resistance.

During the meeting, the KPICT reiterated its commitment to its stated objectives of “ending authoritarianism and promulgating a genuine federal union” despite pressure from China, U Sithu Maung said.

The KPICT and KIA also said they have plans to respond to the junta’s planned elections in Kachin State, which are slated for the end of the year and have been widely denounced as a sham.

“The KIA said they had discussed how to respond should elections be held in their territory but didn’t discuss the details with us,” he said.

The KPICT was formed by consensus of “domestic and diaspora Kachin organizations.” It has not identified the member organizations, but analysts believe it is backed by the KIA.

The KIA has seized control of border trade routes with China as well as rare earth mining hubs near the Chinese border over the past year, prompting Beijing to put pressure on it to halt its offensive and initiate talks with the junta.

But control of the rare earth mining operations, which are vital to the Chinese economy, gives it unique leverage in negotiations with Beijing, analysts say.

The KIA is also among ethnic armed organizations that have been training and arming young people from central Myanmar who decided to take up arms against the regime following its brutal crackdown on peaceful anti-coup protesters in 2021.

Thousands of young men underwent military training in ethnic areas and later formed anti-regime groups known collectively as People’s Defence Forces (PDF). Some PDF groups are fighting alongside the KIA in Kachin and neighboring Sagaing Region.