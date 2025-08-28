The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) seized the junta’s No. 236 Light Infantry Battalion in Kachin State’s Bhamo on Aug. 25, according to KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu.

“KIA officers from the frontline said they seized the No. 236 Light Infantry Battalion, but there are some junta soldiers left to clear out,” he said.

This followed an intense battle the previous day during which a junta column launched an assault and a lot of regime soldiers were killed, he added.

The KIA and its allies launched their offensive to seize Bhamo last December. More recently, on Aug. 1, a much-battered flotilla of junta reinforcements arrived in the town.

The KIA was unable to confirm the casualties on both sides, but Kachin-based media said at least 50 junta soldiers died in the battle.

A video showing some eight junta soldiers’ dead bodies near the battalion spread on social media. Pro-military social media accounts said the junta was launching drone attacks on the base following its capture By the KIA.

Col. Naw Bu admitted that since the Bhamo situation is intense, both sides are seizing and retreating from outposts and cannot control them for long.

Fighting continues at No. 366 Artillery Battalion, No. 21 Military Operations Command, No. 5014 Tank Battalion, and other outposts in Bhamo.

The KIA has so far seized Bhamo Airport, Artillery Battalion 366, Tank Battalion 5014, Light Infantry Battalion 236, and many outposts.

On July 17, a regime flotilla of 17 vessels carrying reinforcements set off from Mandalay to travel through resistance-controlled areas up the Irrawaddy River. Six boats were destroyed by resistance forces, but the rest reached Bhamo on Aug. 1. After the reinforcements arrived, the junta recaptured the No. 366 Artillery Battalion on Aug. 5.

Since launching the offensive last December, the KIA has captured 14 towns across the Kachin State.