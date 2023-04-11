War Against the Junta Fresh Fighting Breaks Out Near Chinese Gambling Hub in Myanmar's Karen State

Civilians cross the Moei River to Thailand.

The Karen National Liberation (KNLA) and its resistance allies clashed with Myanmar junta troops in the village of Mekanel in Myawaddy Township, Karen State, on Tuesday amid junta airstrikes, according to residents.

A Myawaddy town resident said: “Villagers fled to Myawaddy about 10 days ago. The fighting sounds heavy. It started in the morning with at least 10 explosions. Two jet fighters strafed the village. Our houses in Myawaddy vibrated. Explosions carried on for hours.”

The Irrawaddy is trying to confirm the number of casualties and the extent of the damage.

Junta troops also fired at least 20 shells at Mekanel last Thursday, the Cobra Column resistance group said on Monday.

Mekanel is about 16km from the controversial China-backed Shwe Kokko gambling hub where allied Karen resistance forces are fighting junta troops.

Resistance forces occupied five outposts held by the junta-affiliated Border Guard Force in Myawaddy last week. There has been fighting in Myawaddy and Kawkareik townships since late March.

Frontline sources say members of the BGF have defected and are fighting with the resistance.

Members of the Karen National Union/Karen National Liberation Army-Peace Council are also fighting the regime. The group is a signatory to the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement and has engaged in peace talks with the current regime.

The fighting has forced more than 8,000 residents from 11 villages to cross the Thai border.