War Against the Junta Dozens of Myanmar Junta Troops, One Resistance Fighter Killed in Three Days of Clashes

A makeshift armored vehicle that belonged to a Pyu Saw Htee militia group is seen after it was ambushed and seized by resistance groups in Myaing Township on May 11. / Myaing PDF

At least 26 Myanmar junta troops as well as a resistance fighter were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

In one case, 10 anti-regime political prisoners escaped in a prison break after a shootout with regime forces in Bago Region.

Incidents were reported in Bago, Magwe, Mandalay and Sagaing regions and Mon State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Ten political prisoners escape in prison break in Bago

Ten anti-regime political prisoners escaped in a prison break in Taungoo Township, Bago Region on Thursday, according to the reports of local media.

The pro-junta Telegram channel News of Myanmar also reported that 10 prisoners led by Chit Min Thu escaped from Taungoo Prison after stealing two weapons from junta police officers.

The prison break occurred as junta police were preparing to transport the political prisoners to a court for trial.

A military sergeant was killed and another junta soldier was injured during the shootout while they were attempting to arrest the fleeing prisoners. Two more weapons were stolen from the soldiers after the shootout, said the pro-junta media unit.

Eight regime forces killed in resistance raid in Magwe

Myaing PDF claimed to have killed eight regime forces on Wednesday evening as it and other local resistance groups conducted a surprise raid on a regime sentry unit near the pro-junta militia base at Thayet Kwa Village in Myaing Township, Magwe Region.

Military convoy hit by land mines in Magwe

PDF members trigger land mines to attack regime forces who were randomly opening fire on moving vehicles. / Yesagyo PDF

At least eight regime troops and Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed and 10 others injured in Yesagyo Township, Magw Region on Wednesday when Yesagyo PDF used a cluster of 10 land mines to ambush 80 regime forces traveling in three vehicles, the resistance group said.

The convoy was attacked while transporting regime forces and militia members from the pro-junta village of Zee Taw to another pro-regime village, Sin Chaung.

Four pro-regime militia members killed in Sagaing

Four members of a pro-junta militia group, including its leader Myint Naing, were killed in Kyun Hla Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when Kyun Hla PDF group and Kanbalu District PDF raided the militia base in Kyi Kone Village, according to the resistance group.

In the raid, the wife and son of the militia leader, who were trained and armed by regime forces, were also killed as they attacked the resistance forces.

A PDF fighter was also killed in the raid.

The militia leader was notorious for oppressing and extorting residents in the area. He had accompanied military detachments as a guide as they looted and burned houses in nearby villages in the township, the resistance group said.

Junta forces ambushed in Mandalay

Local resistance group Tawgyi Mway Bwe claimed to have killed two regime forces as it ambushed a military detachment traveling in the west of Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Thursday.

A video shot by the PDF shows a firefight erupting after a PDF sniper ambushed regime troops.

Military column clashes with resistance groups in Mon

At least three regime troops were killed during a clash with resistance forces in Bilin Township, Mon State on Thursday as combined resistance groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union, attacked a military column of 100 troops near Nal Char Village, said Kyaikhto Revolution Force, which joined the attack.