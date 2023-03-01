War Against the Junta Dozens of Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Troops of the Karenni Army / Kn.A.C

At least 26 Myanmar junta forces and a resistance fighter were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Kayah and Shan states and Magwe, Sagaing and Bago regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Ten regime forces killed in resistance attacks in Kayah, Shan

At least 10 regime forces and a resistance fighter were killed in three days when Karenni resistance forces conducted a series of attacks on regime targets in Kayah State, said the Karenni Military Information Center (KMIC), the information unit of the Karenni Army (KA).

On Monday, the KA, Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and PDF groups jointly attacked regime forces and the junta-allied Pa-O National Army (PNO) in Pekon Township, southern Shan State.

In the clash, nine regime forces and a resistance fighter were killed. Also, eight weapons and some ammunition were seized from the junta troops, said KMIC.

On Sunday, the KA and KNDF also ambushed regime forces from the No. 14 Military Training School while they were going out to check and repair a water pipeline linked to their school in Hpruso Township, Kayah State. Earlier, the pipeline had been cut off by resistance forces.

In the clash, regime forces from the training school shelled Karenni resistance forces, though the troops attacked by the resistance forces did not respond.

A KNDF fighter suffered minor injuries in the incident.

On Saturday, a junta soldier was also killed when combined resistance forces attacked regime forces leaving the training school, said KMIC.

Pro-regime militia village raided in Magwe

Many regime forces including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were thought to have been injured or killed as Thway Thauk Revolution Force (TTRF) and other PDF groups raided junta forces stationed in the pro-regime village of Min Ywa in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Monday.

The TTRF also forms PDF Battalion 10 of Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

After an hourlong shootout, all PDF fighters retreated from the village without any casualties.

Military detachment ambushed in Magwe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PDF fighters engage in a clash with regime forces in Pauk Township on Sunday. / PRF

Five regime forces were killed and many others injured in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Sunday when at least six PDF groups from five townships jointly ambushed a military detachment of 100 troops in the southern part of the township, said Pauk Revolution Front, which took part in the attack.

Regime forces were attacked from close range while resting in a forest.

After a 30-minute firefight, the PDF forces retreated from the site due to a lack of ammunition. In the clash, junta troops responded with machine guns and 40-mm and 60-mm explosives. Three PDF fighters suffered minor injuries.

Regime forces bombarded in Magwe

Local resistance group Myingyan Black Tiger claimed it used rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), grenade launchers, 40-mm explosives and firearms to attack regime forces gathering in the compound of the township General Administration Department office in the town of Yesagyo in Magwe Region on Sunday.

Four regime soldiers wounded in the attack were reported to be in critical condition in a hospital, the PDF group said, citing military informants.

Three junta troops killed by resistance forces in Magwe

Three regime soldiers were confirmed killed in Tilin Township, Magwe Region on Sunday when a clash broke out between junta patrols from the No. 24 Military Weapons Factory and resistance fighters of PDF-Htilin, the PDF group said.

In the shootout, a weapon and some ammunition were seized from the regime forces.

Junta police outpost bombed by PDF drone in Magwe

At least three junta troops were injured in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Monday when combined PDF groups used drones to drop three bombs on a police outpost in Pakhan Nge Village, said Salingyi Spaceman Drone Army, which joined the drone strike mission.

Regime forces raided in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PDF fighters attack regime forces in the town of Myinmu on Monday. / PAFD

Two regime forces were killed in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when at least five PDF groups jointly conducted a surprise raid on regime forces stationed at the junta-controlled Myanmar Economic Bank in the town of Myinmu, said the People’s Army to Fight Dictatorship, which joined the attack.

At the same time, PDF fighters used a grenade to attack regime forces stationed at a school in the town.

Military detachment ambushed in Sagaing

At least three regime forces were killed and four others injured in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when GZ Special Task Force-Wetlet used three land mines to ambush 100 junta troops leaving Hla Taw Village, claimed the resistance group.

Military checkpoint raided in Bago

Three regime forces were killed and four others injured in Wal Township, Bago Region on Sunday when Wal PDF attacked a military checkpoint at an entrance to Wal town, said Bago Region PDF.

In the attack, a junta-appointed 100 household administrator and two volunteer firefighters were killed and an army sergeant, a police captain and two pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were injured.

After facing growing armed resistance and losing a large number of its troops, the Myanmar junta has formed armed security groups, comprising administrators, volunteer firefighters, military supporters and nationalists, across the country.