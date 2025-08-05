Clashes continue between the Kachin Independent Army (KIA) and the military regime after a junta flotilla carrying reinforcements arrived in the strategic town of Bhamo in Kachin State.

Only eleven of the 17 boats in the flotilla that sailed from Mandalay on 17 July through resistance-controlled areas up the Irrawaddy River made it to Bhamo. The rest were destroyed by resistance forces.

They arrived on Aug. 1, and five days later are still unloading ammunition and supplies, KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy.

“Now the junta’s 21st Military Operations Command and the rest of the camp are shooting mortars and using drones to attack,” he said. “We’re guessing that the flotilla carried over 200 people, but it’s hard to know exactly.”

The junta has tightened security near the mooring, he added.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in regime strikes on Bhamo Township’s Kyungyi village, a local said.

Bhamo lies on a fork of National Highway 31 that connects southern Kachin to the Chinese border, so control over the port means domination of transport, trade, and supply routes in the region.

It is just 65 km away from the KIA’s headquarters in the remote mountain fastness of Laiza.

The KIA has captured 14 towns across the state since launching the current offensive in December 2024, including several regime bases across Bhamo but not the whole township.

A source on the ground said that the arrival of flotilla will make it harder for the KIA to capture Bhamo town.

In May this year, the KIA shot down two of the regime’s transport helicopters in the area. In addition to the loss of most access roads in Sagaing, that forced the junta to turn to the Irrawaddy as a logistical route.

Another flotilla sent from Mandalay to Bhamo last December was also attacked by resistance forces.