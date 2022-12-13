War Against the Junta At Least a Dozen Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

At least 12 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe and Bago regions and Mon State.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Two regime forces killed in PDF ambush in Magwe

A PDF drone chases and drops bombs on regime targets in Myaing Township on Monday. / Myaing-PDF

Two regime soldiers were killed and four others injured in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Monday when Myaing-PDF group attacked 120 regime troops raiding Ashae Nyaung Dwin Village, the PDF group said.

It claimed PDF fighters ambushed the junta soldiers from close range and used drones to drop bombs on regime targets.

The PDF members abandoned their attack when the regime forces used 40 civilian detainees as human shields, the PDF group said.

Four junta soldiers killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

Four regime troops were killed and at least 10 others injured in Katha Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when Myohla-PDF used land mines to ambush a military detachment of 67 troops, the PDF group said.

The regime forces walked into a PDF minefield while heading to Moetar Village from Chaung-Wa Village in the township.

Photos taken by the PDF show the ambush area littered with soldiers’ severed feet.

Police station bombed in Sagaing

PDF groups fire improvised mortar shells at regime targets in a police station in Sagaing Township on Sunday. / Tike Nal Swun PDF

Local resistance group Tike Nal Swun PDF claimed it and another PDF group used improvised mortar rounds and 40-mm explosives to attack 100 regime forces stationed at the Nyaung Pin Wun Police Station in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday.

Military casualties were unknown.

Regime forces from the police station have been looting and burning houses in nearby villages for days, the PDF group said.

After being bombed, the regime forces responded with heavy explosives and firearms.

PDF groups clash with pro-regime militia group in Sagaing

Resistance fighters engage in a clash with pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members in Monywa Township on Monday. / PDF-South Monywa

A clash erupted in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when four PDF groups attacked Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia members from pro-regime Taw Pu Village, said PDF-South Monywa, which was involved in the firefight.

The militia group was attacked while they were outside the village.

Militia casualties were unknown.

Regime forces attacked in Sagaing

Around 60 regime forces including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were attacked by combined PDF groups in Kanbalu Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday, said Kyunhla Activists Group, which helps displaced people fleeing junta raids.

The regime forces were attacked while forcing residents of Yaw Village to join the pro-regime militia groups.

Some regime forces are believed to have been killed and injured during the clash.

Four regime soldiers killed by PDF mines in Bago

Local resistance group Daung Minn Thar-Yedarshe PDF group claimed to have killed four soldiers and injured two others when it used land mines to ambush regime forces stationed at a village in Yedarshe Township, Bago Region on Sunday.

It used two remote-controlled land mines to attack the regime targets, the PDF group said.

Two police officers assassinated in Mon

Two junta policemen wearing civilian clothes are shot by gunmen on a motorbike in Paung Township on Saturday. / SOF

PDF group Special Operation Force claimed on Monday that it killed two policemen including a captain in Zinkyaik town of Paung Township, Mon State on Saturday.

Police Captain Maung Ko Ko and another police officer, Khaing Zaw Tun, were shot dead while they were riding on a motorbike near a village.

The police officers were notorious for extorting money from civilians and operating gambling and drug-dealing businesses.

The PDF’s video shows the two on a motorbike being shot by gunmen on another motorbike.