War Against the Junta At Least 20 Myanmar Regime Troops Killed in Three Days of Attacks by Resistance Forces

Resistance fighters of Special Operation Force undergo sniper training in Karen State in May.

At least 20 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magwe and Tanintharyi regions and Mon State.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Police outpost attacked in Sagaing

Resistance forces in a moving vehicle attack regime forces at a police outpost in Hla Taw Village, Wetlet Township on Sunday. / Bandula PDF

At least seven junta policemen were killed in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday evening when several PDF groups conducted a surprise attack on a police outpost in Hla Taw Village, claimed Bandula PDF group, which coordinated the attack.

Regime forces that burned houses attacked in Sagaing

At least four regime forces were killed in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region last Saturday when local resistance groups used land mines to ambush a military detachment that raided and burned villages, said revolutionary media unit Khin-U True News.

A military column of 100 troops burned down at least 200 houses during their raids on four villages in Khin-U and nearby Shwebo Township.

The regime forces were ambushed with land mines while taking a rest under a tree in Khin-U. The dead bodies of four soldiers were burned along with a house by the junta troops, the media unit said.

Junta ambush patrol attacked in Sagaing

PDF group Black Wolf Army said it and another PDF group used 10 heavy explosives to attack 20 regime forces waiting to ambush resistance forces on a road in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region last Friday.

Resistance forces also conducted drone strikes against the regime soldiers.

Military casualties were unknown.

Police outpost bombed in Mon

Resistance group Kyaikhto Revolution Force (KRF) said it coordinated with PDF groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union, to conduct drone strikes on a police outpost in Mae Pali Village in Bilin Township, Mon State on Sunday.

Four bombs were used in the drone strikes, but police casualties were unknown.

Military convoy ambushed in Mandalay

A regime vehicle faces a land mine blast on the Mandalay-Madaya Highway in Madaya Township on Sunday. / Operation Myanandar

At least five regime forces including a captain were killed in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Sunday morning when the resistance members taking part in Operation Myanandar used land mines to ambush a military convoy of nine vehicles traveling from Mandalay to Madaya, said the resistance group.

Two military vehicles were hit by the blasts.

Pro-junta militia forces attacked in Tanintharyi

A two-hour-long clash broke out in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region last Friday night when local resistance groups raided pro-junta militia forces in Kyaukkar Village, the resistance groups told the media.

After being attacked, the militia forces fled to a mountain nearby where their camps are located.

Resistance groups burned the junta-controlled village administration office and destroyed the house of the militia leader in the village, The Tanintharyi Times reported citing resistance forces and locals.

Resistance members retreated from the village when military reinforcements arrived at midnight. The next morning, regime troops tortured and interrogated about 40 villagers, of whom seven were abducted by soldiers to their base at Military Infantry Battalion 285.

Regime forces attempting to arrest resistance leader bombed in Magwe

At least four regime forces were killed and five injured in Natmauk Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when a resistance leader of Galone PDF (Natmauk) bombed regime forces attempting to arrest him, the PDF group told the media.

After being tipped off, regime forces attempted to arrest Bo Aung Din, a squadron leader of the PDF group, as he was having lunch at a restaurant. However, the resistance leader escaped.

The resistance leader triggered explosives on his motorbike while the regime forces were gathering round the bike to check it.