War Against the Junta At Least 17 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Resistance troops of Bago Region PDF / Bago Region PDF

At least 17 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

In one clash, a convoy of Chinese mining company Wanbao reportedly carrying a senior junta official was ambushed with land mines by resistance groups in Upper Myanmar.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe and Bago regions and Mon State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Convoy visiting Chinese mining company attacked in Sagaing

Local resistance force Regional Friend Fighters claimed it and another PDF group jointly used land mines to ambush five vehicles of Chinese mining company Wanbao reportedly carrying senior junta officers and regime forces in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday.

Before the visit of the regime officials on that morning, 30 regime forces from a copper mine of Wanbao and two armored vehicles from the North West Military command based in Monywa were guarding the Pathein-Monywa Highway in the township.

The PDF group said they used mines to attack the convoy of five vehicles transporting junta officials and regime forces from Monywa to the Wanbao company along the highway from two locations. In the first ambush, five regime forces were injured and a vehicle caught fire.

In the second ambush, three other vehicles were also damaged. After being hit by the mines, regime forces burned down a house nearby.

Military battalion attacked in Bago

Bago Region PDF claimed two of its member PDF groups used M79 grenade launchers to bomb the military’s Light Infantry Battalion 264 in Nyaung Lay Pin Township, Bago Region on Saturday.

Military casualties were unknown. After being attacked, regime forces from the battalion randomly responded with firearms.

On Jan. 10, the battalion was also attacked by the PDF groups. One soldier was killed.

Six regime troops killed in two days of attacks by PDF in Bago

At least six regime forces were killed and nine others injured in Nattalin Township, Bago Region when four PDF groups attacked two military detachments last Thursday and Friday, said Bago Region PDF.

First, four PDF groups under the Tharyarwaddy District PDF Battalion attacked 20 regime reinforcements sent to a military camp near the upper part of Taungnyo Dam in Nattalin Township. In the ambush, four soldiers were killed and six injured.

The PDF groups on Jan. 27 again used land mines to ambush another military detachment of 35 reinforcements traveling to the PDF ambush site in the township, killing two more soldiers and injuring three, said Bago Region PDF.

Regime camp attacked in Magwe

Many regime forces including pro-regime militia members are believed to have been killed or injured in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Sunday night when eight PDF groups raided regime forces stationed at Min Ywa Village, said Royal Eagle-PDF, which joined the raid.

The PDF group said they all had to retreat from the raid due to the attack of a military gunboat.

Three regime forces killed in Magwe

Three regime forces including a captain and junta-appointed village administrator were killed in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when combined PDF groups used land mines to ambush junta troops and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members from the pro-regime village of Thayatkan, said Pyithu Arrhman PDF, which took part in the ambush.

By firing their weapons, the PDF groups lured the regime forces out of the village and used land mines to ambush 30 regime forces including militia members on motorbikes and a vehicle, the PDF group said.

Regime forces hit by mines, bombs in Magwe

Many regime forces are thought to have been killed or injured in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when two PDF groups from Myaing and Pauk townships conducted land mine ambushes and drone strikes on regime forces, said Myaing-PDF, which joined the attack.

Early that morning, the PDF group used drones to drop 18 bombs on regime forces deployed at Kan Thit Village near the border of the two townships.

The PDF group then used 11 land mines to ambush a military detachment in four vehicles after it departed Kan Thit Village.

Three other regime forces were also injured when the PDF group conducted drone strikes on 20 regime forces from a junta base while they were waiting to welcome the military detachment on a road, the PDF group said.

Six regime troops killed in PDF ambush in Magwe

Myaing-PDF claimed to have killed six regime troops in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Sunday morning when it and two other PDF groups ambushed 60 regime forces on a vehicle between two villages in the township.

Two regime soldiers including captain killed in Magwe

Two regime forces including a captain were killed and another captain was injured during a shootout with PDF forces in Pauk Township, Magwe Region last Friday, said Myaing-PDF, which was involved in the firefight.

The shootout broke out on a road near Ohntaw Village when regime forces in a civilian vehicle started attacking resistance forces at the PDF checkpoint.

In the clash, a resistance fighter suffered an injured leg. A military weapon and some ammunition were seized along with other military equipment.

Military artillery battalion bombed by PDF drone in Mon State

A drone drops bombs on a military artillery battalion in Belin Township last Friday. / HRS

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Belin Township, Mon State last Friday when resistance group Hawk Revolutionary Squad conducted drone strikes on regime forces playing football at the military base, the resistance group claimed.

Regime forces were targeted with four 60mm bombs while they were gathering on the football pitch. After being bombed, regime forces shelled nearby areas.

The resistance group said it hit the battalion with three more bombs that night.