War Against the Junta At Least 16 Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

PDF forces during an operation in Tanintharyi Township / Media unit of Military region 3

At least 16 Myanmar junta troops as well as two resistance fighters were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

In one case, over 30 PDF groups occupied a military base amid junta air strikes in Magwe.

Incidents were reported in Magwe, Sagaing, Mandalay, Yangon and Tanintharyi regions and Chin State.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Over 30 PDF groups occupy military base in Magwe

Combined PDF troops raid a military base in Myaing Township on Thursday. / Black Leopard Army

Black Leopard Army said it and 31 other PDF groups from several townships jointly raided and occupied a well-defended military base at the No. 2 oil drilling site of the junta-controlled Ministry of Electricity and Energy in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Thursday morning.

The PDF groups used eight drones to drop 30 bombs on the junta base while firing 200 improvised mortar shells at the target. After the bombardment, resistance fighters raided the base while being attacked by two Mi-35 military helicopter gunships.

After occupying the base, the PDF forces burned down some buildings in the camp. Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in the raid. A PDF fighter was also killed and two others suffered serious injuries, Black Leopard Army said.

Military detachment ambushed in Magwe

Yesagyo-PDF said it and another PDF group conducted ambushes and drone strikes on a military detachment of 40 troops including Pyu Saw Htee militia members traveling in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday.

In the attacks, some ammunition and a land mine were seized from the military detachment. The PDF said it managed to rescue a civilian hostage held by the regime forces.

Clashes reported in southern Chin State

At least eight Myanmar junta soldiers were killed and 15 injured in Paletwa Township, southern Chin State on Thursday when Chinland Defense Force-Paletwa (CDF-Paletwa) and Chin National Army attacked a detachment of military reinforcements, said CDF-Paletwa.

Two clashes broke out with the regime reinforcements between Kane Kan Kone and Sakhi Har villages, but there were no resistance casualties, the resistance group said.

Police station bombed by PDF drones in Mandalay

Myingyan District Drone Strikes group said it and other PDF battalions used drones to drop many bombs on the police station and a junta-controlled electric power corporation office in the town of Natogyi in Mandalay Region on Tuesday.

Many regime forces are thought to have been killed or injured in the drone strikes.

Military camp raided in Tanintharyi

Two junta troops were killed and many others injured in Tanintharyi Township, Tanintharyi Region on Tuesday when PDF groups from Myeik and Tanintharyi townships raided troops from the military’s Light Infantry Battalion 561 who are stationed at Nyaung Pin Kwin Village, said the media communication unit for Military Region 3 of Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government.

In the clash, a resistance fighter was also killed.

Regime forces bombarded in Sagaing

PDF troops launch an explosive at regime targets in Wetlet Township on Wednesday. / Eagle Guerrilla Force

At least six junta troops were killed and two others injured in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when six PDF groups used drones and improvised mortar shells to bomb 80 soldiers and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members stationed at Ywar Thar Gyi Village, said Eagle Guerrilla Force, which took part in the attack.

Military convoy ambushed in Sagaing

Junta trucks carrying copper are ambushed with land mines in Monywa on Thursday. / Area 71 PDF-Monywa

People’s Army to Fight Dictatorship (PAFD) claimed it and other PDF groups used land mines to ambush 12 junta 12-wheeled trucks transporting copper from Monywa to Sagaing townships in Sagaing Region on Thursday.

The convoy was ambushed between two villages in Myinmu Township. The PDF group said the ambush is part of an operation aimed at preventing the junta from earning money from its cooper mining business.

At the same site, PDF groups also used land mines to ambush a military convoy of 30 vehicles traveling from Sagaing to Monywa. In the ambush, many regime forces are believed to have been injured or killed as many vehicles were damaged.

PAFD said PDF fighters managed to conduct the ambushes amid attacks by regime patrols deployed on the road.

The convoy of junta trucks carrying copper also faced land mine ambushes by Area 71 PDF-Monywa in Monywa Township on that morning.

Military weapons factory shelled in Yangon

Members of Yangon District People’s Brigade fire mortar shells at a military weapons factory in Taikgyi Township on Wednesday night. / YDPB

Yangon District People’s Brigade (YDPB) claimed it used mortar shells to bombard the No. 11 military weapons factory in Tikegyi Township, Yangon on Wednesday night.

A factory building producing rounds was damaged, the PDF group said.