Around 30 Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Kayah Last Month: Resistance

KNDF troops

Nearly 30 Myanmar regime troops have been killed in Kayah State in October, according to a Karenni civil society group and resistance forces.

During October an estimated 32 clashes broke out in Kayah State with numerous attacks on junta outposts and patrols, the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) stated on Tuesday.

The group said five of its members were killed in October.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Clashes broke out in Shadaw, Bawlakhe and Hpruso townships and Demoso, where most residents have fled their homes, and Loikaw, the state capital.

Regime forces are trying to keep control of Mobye across the border in Shan State with the deployment of around 300 troops between the town and Loikaw.

“Despite a major deployment, they are failing on the ground. When they cannot beat us so they shell civilian targets instead,” said Khu Reh Do, a KNDF spokesman.

According to the Progressive Karenni People’s Force (PKPF), an activist group, an estimated 282 Kayah civilians had been killed since the 2021 coup, of whom 97 were displaced.

The junta has detained up to 280 people since the coup, the PKPF reported on Tuesday.

At least 13 civilians, including a child, were killed in Demoso, Loikaw and Hpruso townships in October, the KNDF reported.