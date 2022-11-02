War Against the Junta Around 24 Myanmar Regime Troops Killed in Week: Arakan Army Claims

Caption for Feature- Arakan Army troops. / Development Media Group

An estimated 24 Myanmar regime troops were killed in Rakhine State in a week during clashes with the Arakan Army (AA), the separatist group said on Tuesday.

At least six civilians were killed and 21 others injured in October in regime shelling.

On Monday, a two-hour clash broke out near Thayargone village in Maungdaw Township when Light Infantry Battalion 201 troops entered AA territory, the resistance group said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Three soldiers were killed and 10 others injured and weapons, ammunition and other equipment were seized, the AA claimed.

On Monday junta outposts in Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State randomly shelled villagers.

Regime troops also bombarded civilians in Kyauktaw and Buthidaung townships without being attacked by the AA on Sunday.

On Saturday clashes broke out in Kyauktaw, Mrauk-U and Paletwa townships after the AA attacked regime bases.

The AA claimed to have killed five Light Infantry Battalion 374 soldiers and injured others in Kyauktaw Township on Sunday.

Regime forces shelled nearby Yote Tha village and targeted its monastery with drones.

On Sunday Buthidaung Township was attacked with shells following fighting on Saturday.

On Saturday, junta forces and drones bombarded civilians in Kyauktaw and Paletwa townships without provocation.

Fighting between regime forces and the AA broke out in Buthedaung Township on Friday with an estimated 11 regime deaths and more than 15 injuries alongside resistance casualties, the AA claimed.

Four junta solders were killed and weapons and ammunition seized in Rathedaung Township last Wednesday.

From August to October around 13 civilians were killed and more than 40 others injured in Rakhine State by the regime, according to media reports.

Fighting has broken out across Rakhine State since November last year when an informal ceasefire between the junta and the armed group broke down.