Anti-regime groups have seized junta outposts at the tourist hotspot of Inle lake since launching an offensive against Myanmar’s regime and the allied Pa’O National Organization (PNO) in Nyaung Shwe Township, southern Shan State, on July 18.

The People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) from Inle and Pekon, the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force from Pekon and other groups joined the offensive targeting junta and PNO positions in rural Nyaung Shwe.

An anti-regime fighter said: “We captured a PNO base and a military checkpoint on July 18. We have also seized smaller positions.”

Inle lake is a major tourist destination with numerous hotels, including hotels owned by junta cronies Tay Za and Aung Myo Min Din.

The clashes are about 32km from Nyaung Shwe town.

Anti-regime forces have also surrounded a junta hilltop base after briefly occupying it.

“We surrounded the Htee Ree tactical command base. Our troops have been deployed in villages, which were previously PNO strongholds near Htee Ree,” said a fighter.

At least 5,000 people from five villages in the township have been reportedly displaced by the fighting, including about 1,700 displaced people from Karenni State (Kayah) who fled previous fighting.

They have reportedly moved to Nyaungshwe, Taunggyi, Pinlaung and Aungban towns.

A Loikaw town resident, who was sheltering at a monastery in Sankar village in Nyaung Shwe, said: “Approximately 1,700 people from Karenni State were taking shelter in the villages. All of them and other villagers have fled since the fighting. I am now in Taunggyi.”

Nyaung Shwe borders Taunggyi, Hsihseng, Kalaw, Pinlaung and Pekon townships. The regime has been sending reinforcements from Pinlaung Township, said anti-regime groups.

Military tensions have been running high in Lwel Lone and Sankar villages as the regime tries to retake them. Fighting has also been reported on the border of Pinlaung and Pekon townships.

The latest clashes took place at the Htee Ree base and four villages on July 27 when anti-regime groups attacked junta and PNO positions.

The regime has retaken parts of Karenni State after launching a large-scale counteroffensive in June. Karenni State borders southern Shan State.