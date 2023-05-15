War Against the Junta About 40 Myanmar Junta Forces, Four Resistance Fighters Killed in Five Days of Clashes

Resistance fighters of the Royal Peacock Column during a drill in Karen State / Royal Peacock Column

At least 38 Myanmar junta forces as well as four resistance fighters were killed in the last five days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Karen and Mon states and Mandalay, Sagaing and Magwe regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Eight junta soldiers killed in three days of clashes in Karen

At least eight regime forces were killed and 27 others injured during three days of clashes in Myawaddy Township, Karen State from Thursday to Saturday as four resistance groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union, attacked a large number of regime forces from four military battalions, said Cobra Column, which joined the resistance attacks.

Clashes broke out in Lat Khat Taung and Kyauk Mine as regime forces attempted to occupy areas controlled by the resistance groups.

In the clashes, a resistance fighter was killed and 10 were injured.

Junta outpost bombed by PDF drone in Mon

Thaton PDF said it coordinated with five resistance group including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) to conduct drone strikes on the Mae Pali junta outpost in Bilin Township, Mon State on Saturday.

Details of the military casualties were unknown.

Military vehicles bombed in Mandalay

Tagaung PDF claimed to have killed at least three junta soldiers as it used land mines to ambush two trucks carrying regime forces in the Tagaung area of Thabeikkyin Township, Mandalay Region on Saturday.

Four land mines were used in the ambush and a military vehicle had to stop after being damaged in the blasts. A small shootout broke out at the ambush site, the PDF group said.

Regime forces looting houses ambushed in Sagaing

At least 12 junta soldiers and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in Khin U Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when local resistance groups jointly used land mines to ambush 30 regime forces looting a village, said Khin U Special Force Organization, which joined the attack.

The PDF groups said they used 14 clusters of land mines to attack the regime forces in 14 locations. Ammunition was seized from the regime forces after the ambush.

Three junta policemen killed in resistance ambush in Magwe

Three policemen including the head of a police outpost were killed in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Friday when three PDF groups attacked junta policemen traveling to a police outpost at Pakhan Gyi Village from another police base in Pakhan Nge Village, said Pakokku Special Guerrilla Force, which coordinated the attack.

A resistance fighter suffered injuries when a policeman responded with a grenade.

Police outpost occupied in Magwe

Twelve junta policemen and three resistance fighters were killed in Salin Township, Magwe Region last Wednesday when four resistance columns occupied a police station in Thayat Taw Village, said the Defense Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government.

Resistance groups managed to occupy and burn down the police outpost after an hourlong raid. A weapon, ammunition and some equipment were seized from the police outpost.