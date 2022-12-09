Myanmar’s Crisis & the World US to Downgrade Diplomatic Ties with Myanmar Junta

Myanmar’s then President U Win Myint accepts the credentials of US ambassador Thomas Vajda at his Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw in January 2021. / Myanmar President Office

The United States will downgrade its diplomatic relations with Myanmar’s junta by not sending a replacement ambassador next year, according to diplomatic sources.

Observers said the move was in response to the regime’s deteriorating human rights record that includes airstrikes on civilians and crackdowns on dissidents.

The regime has killed more than 2,500 people since the 2021 coup.

US ambassador Thomas Vajda arrived in January 2021 just before the February 1 coup.

The US resumed diplomatic relations in 2012 during Myanmar’s partial democratic transition.

Since the coup, the US has condemned military rule and called for the establishment of democracy.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a watered-down version of the National Defense Authorization Act to provide non-military assistance to Myanmar’s ethnic armed organizations, civilian National Unity Government and resistance forces.

The UK and Australia also downgraded diplomatic ties with Myanmar to avoid signing agreements that would officially recognize the regime.

Other western countries have downgraded their diplomatic representation to be led by charge d’affaires or a head of mission rather than an ambassador.