Myanmar’s Crisis & the World Ex-UN Chief Urges Junta to Take First Steps to Lift Myanmar out of Crisis

Ban Ki-moon during his meeting with Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw on April 24, 2023.

Myanmar’s military regime must take the initiative to lift the country out of its post-coup political crisis, said former United Nations (UN) chief Ban Ki-moon. The former UN Secretary-General was speaking after his brief trip to the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw. He also urged the junta to start constructive dialogue with all concerned parties.

Ban met with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Monday in Naypyitaw at the invitation of the regime boss. He also met with former president U Thein Sein, who led a quasi-civilian government from 2011-2016.

In a statement released Tuesday by The Elders, a group of former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela which works to promote peace, Ban said his meetings were exploratory. The ex-UN head is deputy chair of the group.

Ban said that he met with the regime leaders and U Thein Sein to discuss the current situation. He emphasized the importance of all parties playing a role in securing a lasting solution to the crisis including the parallel civilian National Unity Government (NUG), which commands the loyalty of the vast majority of Myanmar people. The regime has branded the NUG and its armed wing, the People’s Defense Forces, as terrorist organizations.

“I came to Myanmar to urge the military to adopt an immediate cessation of violence, and start constructive dialogue among all parties concerned,” said Ban in the Tuesday statement.

Since the Myanmar military’s 2021 coup, the country has been engulfed by violence as armed resistance to the regime has spread nationwide. The junta is unable to control large parts of Myanmar and has resorted to the increasing use of airstrikes, raids and the burning of villages in its efforts to stop the resistance.

After the coup, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) adopted a five-point peace plan which calls for an immediate end to violence, but the regime has failed to implement the plan despite being an ASEAN member.

In Tuesday’s statement, Ban also warned that the Myanmar crisis is “a source of serious international concern” and urged ASEAN countries and the wider international community to show unity and resolve in their commitment to peace and democracy in the country.

“With patient determination, I believe a way forward can be found out of the current crisis. The military must take the first steps,” said Ban.

Regarding the regime’s plan to stage a general election later this year, Ban Ki-moon warned that polls must only be held when conditions were in place for them to be free and fair.

“Holding elections under current conditions risks further violence and division, and the results not being recognized by the people of Myanmar, ASEAN and the wider international community,” stated Ban.

The former UN chief left Myanmar on Monday without meeting ousted leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who is being held in solitary confinement in Naypyitaw Prison after being jailed for 33 years by a junta court on an array of charges.

Ban’s visit was only the second to Myanmar by a foreign politician since the coup, apart from politicians from ASEAN member states.

Last year, the UN special envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer visited the country, but was denied the chance to meet Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. Heyzer vowed later not to visit Myanmar again unless she is allowed to meet with Suu Kyi.

Ban travelled to Myanmar several times while UN secretary general and had varying degrees of success negotiating with the generals.

In 2009 he visited to pressure then junta leader Senior General Than Shwe to release Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, but the general brazenly snubbed his attempts to visit the pro-democracy figurehead.

In 2016, with Suu Kyi out of jail and serving as Myanmar’s de facto civilian leader, Ban returned to solidify international support for her push to sign peace agreements with the country’s myriad ethnic rebel groups.