Compliant political parties across Myanmar are stepping up preparations for elections that the junta is planning for the end of the year, amid ongoing armed conflicts and widespread skepticism about the polls’ legitimacy.

The Union Election Commission (UEC) has so far approved the registration of 55 political parties. Only nine of them will contest nationwide, while the remainder are local or regional outfits.

Most are completely unknown to the public and scored few or no votes in the last free election in 2020.

The UEC has yet to announce official election dates or procedures, but legal requirements mandate that parties contesting nationally must have established offices in at least 110 townships and recruited a minimum of 50,000 members three months before Election Day.

Regional parties must operate offices in at least five townships within their state or region and recruit at least 1,000 members.

Among parties contesting nationally, the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) as well as other pro-junta parties including the People’s Party (PP), People’s Pioneer Party, and Shan and Nationalities Democratic Party (SNDP) have been able to open offices in junta-controlled zones.

Though official campaigning is not yet permitted, USDP chair Khin Yi and other party leaders have been pressing the flesh in key regions including Mandalay, Yangon, Bago, and Naypyitaw and donating supplies to displaced civilians.

SNDP General Secretary Sai Tun Lin claimed his party has established 136 township offices across Shan State, Naypyitaw, Yangon, Mandalay, Bago, Magwe, and Ayeyarwady Regions.

But he said party signs and banners are often kept indoors due to security concerns.

“We put up party signboards in offices in apartment buildings,” he said. “We don’t erect them outside due to security concerns. In Kyaukkyi town [in Bago Region] we had to take down the signboard because of military tensions. But In peaceful towns, we hang the signboards outside the house.”

The SNDP has been able to open offices in almost all townships in eastern and southern Shan State controlled by the regime, but its presence in northern Shan State is limited to only three towns—Nawnghkio, Mongmit, and Muse—that remain under, or have reverted to, junta control.

Most of northern Shan State is controlled by ethnic armed groups.

But apart from alerting people to their presence, there is little even the bigger co-opted parties can do. Smaller parties in ethnic states, meanwhile, are struggling even to open the requisite offices.

In many conflict areas—particularly Karen, Karenni, and Chin states—ongoing clashes between the military and ethnic armed groups get in their way.

The Karen National Democratic Party for example, which plans to contest the elections in Karen State, has not yet opened any offices, party chair Mahn Aung Pyay Soe said. He suggested that elections are only likely to take place in three of the state’s seven sprawling townships amid fierce fighting between the regime and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA).

“Given the security situation, I’m afraid elections can only be held in Hpa-An and Hlaingbwe, and even in parts of Hpa-An they’re unlikely,” he said. “As for Myawaddy, elections will probably only take place in the town.”

The KNLA and PDF groups have been fighting junta positions along the Thai border in Karen State. Clashes are also ongoing in Papun, Kyainseikkyi, Kawkareik, and Thantaunggyi townships.

The Federal Democratic Party (FDP) contesting in Bago has 15 offices in the region but has not been able to open any offices in eastern and western parts where the KNLA and other resistance groups are active, FDP vice chair Yan Naing Win said.

Hey include Shwegyin, Kyaukkyi, Sitkwin, Minhla, and Natalin townships.

“Even travelling on the Yangon-Pyay road is not safe, and no one is providing us with security,” he said. “We could open offices, but what’s the point if we can’t operate in them? Parties are opening offices only to meet the UEC’s legal requirements. No party can mobilize public support.”

In Rakhine, the regime has only complete control over Sittwe and Manaung; in Chin State—Hakha, Thantlang, and Tedim; and in Karenni State (Kayah State)—Loikaw and Moebye. Smaller parties are therefore unlikely to meet the requirements of the UEC to open party offices in at least five townships.

Yan Naing Win said peace is the precondition for elections.

“Peace must be the priority,” he said. “Without peace, there is no real security. People should be able to vote without fear.”

While junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has often called on anti-regime groups to sit down for peace talks, his regime has continued indiscriminate attacks to reclaim lost territories, killing civilians.

Most resistance groups and ethnic organizations have rejected the proposed elections as a sham designed to entrench military rule and deceive international observers. They have urged the public not to participate.