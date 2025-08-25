As the Myanmar junta’s Union Election Commission (UEC) gears up to hold a general election in late December, it has urged Myanmar nationals living overseas to contact relevant Myanmar embassies in order to participate in advance voting.

However, across South Korea, Thailand, Laos, Japan and Singapore, members of the Myanmar diaspora are refusing to participate in a process they denounce as illegitimate.

The UEC announced last week that to cast votes in advance, Myanmar citizens abroad must submit their personal information, including both domestic and overseas addresses and a copy of their passport, to their respective embassies between Aug. 22 and Sept. 8.

In South Korea, where over 70,000 Myanmar migrants are legally registered to work, many remain actively engaged in Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement.

“I’m not interested in the election being organized by the military,” said one Myanmar expat in South Korea.

“The junta grabbed power and now wants us to validate it. Any Myanmar citizen who wants democracy won’t vote. I won’t vote either, and I won’t hand over my personal data. But, whether we vote or not, the regime will continue with its plans. And, we’ll keep resisting until they fall.”

Last week, junta Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn and Immigration Minister Myint Kyaing met with Myanmar-Thai Friendship Association officials in Naypyitaw to discuss measures to enable Myanmar migrant workers in Thailand to cast ballots in the December election.

Following the meeting, the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok announced on Friday that Myanmar nationals can submit forms in order to cast advance votes.

One Myanmar woman living in Thailand said she would not participate in the junta’s election.

“We voted before [in 2020]. But the military seized power against the will of the people. So, I don’t think their election will be credible. I won’t vote. If pressured, I will vote in an erroneous way so that my vote won’t count,” she said.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns among Myanmar communities in Thailand that if they fail to participate in the election, the regime will refuse to extend the Passport for Job documents issued by the Myanmar government to citizens who intend to work abroad. Some work in Thailand under a government-to-government memorandum of understanding, and fear the regime could make them illegal after their work permits expire.

Thailand is home to more than 4 million Myanmar migrants, over 2.3 million of whom are officially registered, according to the International Organization for Migration. The country is the major destination for Myanmar people who fled military rule after the 2021 coup.

In Laos, where over 20,000 Myanmar workers are employed, many said they would not participate in the junta’s election unless forced to do so.

“We still support the elected government from 2020. Those who are working officially here will have to cast votes. Undocumented workers will not participate. And, I don’t think embassies have enough resources to make sure all overseas Myanmar nationals vote,” said a Myanmar migrant in Laos.

In Japan, Myanmar nationals submitted a formal letter to the Foreign Ministry on Friday, urging the Japanese government not to recognize the junta-organized election.

“There is a sizable population of Myanmar migrants in Japan. Many of them came here fleeing military rule and mandatory military service. So, they won’t vote. I won’t vote,” said one Myanmar national in Tokyo.

The 2021 military coup has thrown Myanmar into complete chaos, triggering armed conflicts, economic collapse, soaring inflation and conscription—factors that have led to a mass exodus of young people to foreign countries in search of safety and opportunities.

“Whether we vote or not, the world knows this election is for the junta—not the people,” said a Myanmar national in Singapore, a major destination for white-collar workers from Myanmar.

Western governments including the US, as well as the National Unity Government and ethnic armed organizations, have also rejected the junta-organized election, calling it a sham designed to entrench military rule. Stockholm-based democracy organization International IDEA has urged the global community to reject any support—technical, material or political—for the junta’s election process.