After taking over the position of acting president less than two weeks ago, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing extended the state of emergency for another six months on Wednesday, saying he and his regime need more time to bring “stability and security” to the country, junta media said.

The coup-maker told a meeting of his National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) that after he initially seized power – on Feb. 1, 2021 – his regime planned to hold a new nationwide election when the two-year state of emergency expired, junta media said.

The return of democratic elections was hindered by ongoing unrest, junta media quoted Min Aung Hlaing as telling the Wednesday morning meeting in the junta’s nerve center, Naypyitaw.

Min Aung Hlaing also said that a nationwide census was necessary to ensure “accurate” voter lists for the election, possibly in 2025. The need to keep trying to impose stability and security was due to “terror acts” perpetrated by the civilian National Unity Government formed in the wake of the coup, its armed wing, People’s Defense Forces (PDFs), and ethnic armed groups, he said.

The latest extension of the state of emergency is necessary to continue implementing the measures necessary to ensure the nation’s stability and development, junta media quoted Min Aung Hlaing as saying.

The junta said the members of its NDSC “unanimously decided to extend the period of the state of emergency by another six months.”

Min Aung Hlaing, 68, on July 18 replaced acting president U Myint Swe, 73, after he reportedly took medical leave and was unable to perform daily activities.

Myint Swe was the military-appointed vice-president under the elected National League for Democracy government ousted in the coup. He was named acting president after President Win Myint was arrested during the coup.

Myint Swe was widely seen as a puppet of the junta boss, who wields absolute legislative, executive and judicial power.

Min Aung Hlaing was addressed as both acting president and Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services at Wednesday’s NDSC meeting.

Others present at the meeting were Lower House Speaker T Khun Myat, Deputy junta chief Senior General Soe Win, Defense Minister General Tin Aung San, Home Affairs Minister Lieutenant General Yar Pyae, Border Affairs Minister Lt-Gen Tun Tun Naung, State Administration Council Secretary Lt-Gen Aung Lin Dwe and Joint Secretary Lt-Gen Ye Win Oo.

The military declared a state of emergency when it ousted State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021, alleging fraud in the 2020 general elections.

More than three years later, the junta is struggling to contain widespread resistance against its rule nationwide. It has suffered humiliating defeats at the hands of an alliance of ethnic armed groups and PDFs, especially in northern and western Myanmar.

Myanmar’s constitution states that an emergency can be declared for an initial period of one year and can “normally” be extended for a maximum of two half-year terms at the discretion of the military-dominated NDSC.

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing, however, has extended emergency rule six times. Each time he cites the need to restore peace and stability so that the fresh election he promised after the coup could be held.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners reported that it had verified that at least 5,464 civilians have been killed by the junta since the coup and over 27, 000 more have been arrested. These numbers likely under-report deaths and arrests because they only include those it can verify, the association said.