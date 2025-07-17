Myanmar is bracing for a political transition at the end of July, when the state of emergency declared by the junta’s State Administration Council (SAC) expires ahead of elections the regime says it will hold in December. While structural changes within the regime are anticipated, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing is expected to retain control over the regime’s key organs of power.

The regime ousted the elected government of the National League for Democracy in a 2021 coup and declared an initial one-year of state of emergency, which it has repeatedly extended for six-month periods. The current extension ends on July 31.

The regime is then expected to hand back power to the National Defense and Security Council (NDSC)—a constitutionally mandated body responsible for overseeing matters of national security, defense and emergency governance.

As the regime has promised elections in December 2025 and January 2026, the regime is required by the military-drafted 2008 Constitution to return power to the 11-member military-dominated body this month. The constitution states the body must hold elections within six months of such a power transfer.

As per the constitution, the NDSC would assume legislative powers and oversee the appointment of executive and judicial bodies including the Union Election Commission, tasked with organizing the poll. These authorities will remain in power until a new government is elected.

However, the power transfer from the SAC to the NDSC will be purely symbolic, as Min Aung Hlaing is the head of both bodies. He serves as the SAC chairman and prime minister of the regime. He also took over from Myint Swe, the nominal acting president and head of the NDSC, as the acting president in July last year, consolidating control over all the key bodies.

Political analysts warn that despite the appearance of a transition, Min Aung Hlaing’s grip on power is unlikely to loosen. His past appointments and reshuffles suggest a strategy to maintain control behind the scenes—even if he steps back from overt leadership roles after the planned power transfer.

In early 2025, Min Aung Hlaing initiated a sweeping military and cabinet reshuffle, promoting younger officers and sidelining senior commanders—echoing the succession strategy used by former junta leader Than Shwe.

Despite these moves, the junta faces mounting pressure from armed resistance groups and widespread territorial losses. Analysts suggest Min Aung Hlaing’s ability to dictate a smooth transition is increasingly constrained by battlefield setbacks and international scrutiny.

The SAC has called on the international community to respect Myanmar’s “sovereign” process and support its roadmap toward elections. However, opposition groups, including the National Unity Government (NUG), have denounced the planned vote as illegitimate and urged citizens to boycott it.

The election will exclude major opposition parties such as the National League for Democracy (NLD) and the Shan Nationalities League for Democracy (SNLD), seriously undermining its credibility. The junta-controlled Union Election Commission plans to conduct voting in 267 of Myanmar’s 330 townships using a mix of first-past-the-post and proportional representation systems.

Observers have warned that the election is a sham aimed at legitimizing Min Aung Hlaing’s continued rule. Min Aung Hlaing is expected to declare himself president following the vote, which is backed by regional allies of the regime including China, India and some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as allies further afield such as Russia and Belarus.

While nationwide polls are unlikely, it appears that the regime will be able to hold voting in certain cities including Naypyitaw, Yangon and Mandalay.