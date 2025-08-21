Myanmar’s regime announced on Thursday that voting will be held in 102 townships, mostly under its control, during the first phase of elections planned for December 28.

Elections would be held in six townships in Kachin, two in Karenni (Kayah), three in Karen, two in Chin, five in Mon, three in Rakhine, and 12 in Shan. Others include 12 in Sagaing, four in Tanintharyi, eight in Bago, nine in Magwe, eight in Mandalay, 12 in Yangon, eight in Ayeyarwady, and eight in Naypyitaw.

Except in Naypyitaw, the regime can’t hold the voting in all the townships across other regions and states.

Even in a relatively stable region like Yangon, the regime can only organize polls in 12 out of 45 townships.

A political analyst noted that the announcement reflects the junta’s inability to guarantee security nationwide.

“It is because the regime can’t provide security for all the townships at the same time. So, it wants to make sure elections end successfully in areas where they are organized,” he said.

Townships under the control of resistance forces such as the Kachin Independence Army, Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Arakan Army (AA) and the parallel National Unity Government (NUG) are not included in the list.

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing told personnel and residents during his recent visit to Magwe that although the 2008 Constitution suggests holding general elections at the same time, some regions are still experiencing instability.

In Rakhine State, the AA has captured 14 of 17 townships, and the regime plans to hold the voting in the three townships—Sittwe, Kyaukphyu and Manaung.

The regime only plans to hold voting in 12 out of 55 townships in Shan State, even though it still controls the southern part of the state. As expected, elections will not be held in several towns including Hseni, Hsipaw and Kutkai towns in northern Shan controlled by the ethnic armed groups including the United Wa State Army, National Democratic Alliance Army, MNDAA and TNLA. However, it will organize voting in Lashio and Nawnghkio in northern Shan, which it has recently recaptured from rebels.

In Mandalay Region, voting will not be held in Madaya and Thabeikkyin towns controlled by People’s Defence Forces.

In Ayeyarwady Region, the regime plans to hold elections in eight of the 26 townships.

Like Yangon, Ayeyarwady Region has barely experienced hostilities since the coup except for the few clashes in some three townships near the border with Rakhine that have continued since February.

The regime said it would hold voting in three phases. Though other townships will be included in the next phases, observers point to the junta’s limited capacity to provide security.

Unlike previous elections since 2010, the voting will take place amid a heightened civil war, and without public support.

Meanwhile, major ethnic armed organizations including the Karen National Union, AA, TNLA

have rejected the general election and vowed to take action to prevent voting in their territories.

In response, the regime has enacted a draconian law, imposing three years’ imprisonment to the death penalty for activities deemed disruptive to the election process.

The regime is understaffed as it needs to provide security for candidates and election commission staff upon request, apart from the original task of guarding polling stations.

The second and third phases of the voting will be held by the end of January. The parliament will be convened after the election, said the junta’s Union Election Commission.

The commission has also announced the deadline for candidate registration and political parties to comply with the Political Parties Registration Law such as the number of party members and party offices.