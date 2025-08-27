Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing has toured seven towns and one city across three regions since rebranding his regime in late July as part of preparations for an election widely viewed as a tool to lend the regime a veneer of legitimacy.

His itinerary took him to Taungoo and Bago in Bago Region, followed by Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, and then to Magwe Region, where he visited the regional capital Magwe, his native Minbu, as well as Chauk, Yenangyaung and Aunglan. The seven towns and Yangon are slated to host voting in the first phase of elections on Dec. 28.

Unlike his previous tours, which focused heavily on development rhetoric and narratives about military-led governance, Min Aung Hlaing emphasized the election in his latest round of visits. In Taungoo on Aug. 2, he urged military personnel to contribute to national development and support the electoral process.

In Magwe on Aug. 18 he called on military personnel, their families and locals including owners of small and medium-sized businesses to cast ballots without fail and choose qualified candidates who would “act in the national interest”.

Visiting his birthplace of Minbu, the coup-maker stressed that candidates in Minbu District “must plan and carry out practical measures for regional development in advance.” During his visits to Yenangyaung and Chauk he elaborated on the timing of the election, explaining that the first phase of voting was scheduled for Dec. 28 and promising that power would be handed over to the winning party. He told residents to choose candidates capable of serving the interests of the country.

At the inaugural meeting of the junta’s rebranded governing body on Aug. 13, regime officials stated that the election law does not require a minimum voter turnout for validity. However, they suggested that a turnout above 50 percent could be interpreted as reflecting the will of the majority. The emphasis on legitimacy signals an effort to shape domestic and international perceptions of the process.

Min Aung Hlaing is expected to pursue the presidency through parliamentary appointment, backed by military appointees and lawmakers from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP). The 2008 Constitution reserves 25 percent of parliamentary seats for the Myanmar military, whose combined bloc of appointed military personnel and allied “elected” MPs is almost certain to swell to a majority after the junta’s stage-managed vote—all but guaranteeing that the regime boss’s grip on power will be extended.

Min Aung Hlaing’s meetings with locals in places slated for the first phase of voting were viewed as pressing the flesh on behalf of the military’s electoral proxy, the USDP.

He also visited northern and eastern Shan State—the stronghold of the USDP—in the months leading up to the rebranding of his regime. In Kengtung in eastern Shan, he told military personnel and their families to choose candidates who can “genuinely serve the interests of the country”.

The junta boss’s efforts to promote the election have not extended to areas where resistance forces are active. Resistance forces including several ethnic armed organizations and the parallel National Unity Government reject the junta’s election and have vowed to prevent it from being held in the areas they control.

Western governments, including the United States, have long maintained that elections organized under military rule cannot be considered free or fair.

Despite these challenges, the regime has announced its intention to hold the first phase of the election in 102 townships across 14 regions and states under its control.