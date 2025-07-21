Myanmar junta boss Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday made his first appearance at the annual Martyrs’ Day event in Yangon since he seized power in a military coup in 2021. The ceremony marks the assassination of independence hero General Aung San and his colleagues in 1947. His visit to the Martyrs’ Mausoleum comes just months before the regime’s planned election scheduled for December.

From 2021 to 2024, Martyrs’ Day commemorations were handled by the regime’s minister of religious affairs and culture, with Min Aung Hlaing notably absent.

Now, with only about five months to go until the election, the regime boss seems to have changed his stance on General Aung San, visiting his historic residence and making symbolic gestures like pledging to restore the general’s car and clean up the area surrounding the residence.

He also visited the Secretariat, the building in Yangon where General Aung San and his colleagues were assassinated, pushing for historical photos and artifacts to be labeled and properly spelled—again, acts widely interpreted as pre-election publicity stunts.

After years of violent repression since the coup, Min Aung Hlaing’s sudden reverence for Aung San’s legacy has raised questions about whether he is trying to capitalize on the general’s image to promote his election, which is deemed crucial for his claims of legitimacy.

“It is obvious Min Aung Hlaing is trying to exploit Aung San’s image for electoral gain,” said a 25-year-old graduate student involved in the Civil Disobedience Movement.

It would not be the first time a military leader has used General Aung San’s image to rally public support. Former dictator Ne Win used a rare photo of himself with Aung San to promote his Revolutionary Council. Former President Thein Sein also posed with Aung San’s portrait alongside Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to boost his popularity.

Now, Min Aung Hlaing is doing the same—purporting to show affection and respect for General Aung San, with an election looming.

On July 19, state-run media broadcast a message from Min Aung Hlaing urging unity among all ethnic groups, echoing Aung San’s vision. Min Aung Hlaing has imprisoned Aung San’s daughter, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, while claiming to honor her father.

Since the 2021 coup, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has been held in Naypyitaw under long prison sentences. Under the previous military regimes, she was allowed to attend Martyrs’ Day ceremonies while still under house arrest, but the current regime has barred her from the annual commemoration since the coup.

On Saturday, Min Aung Hlaing appeared in full military regalia laying a wreath at the Mausoleum—an act many see as hypocritical.

Analysts believe Min Aung Hlaing’s aim in holding elections is to become president through a parliamentary vote. To pave the way for this, the military has bombed resistance-held towns, conducted voter training nationwide, eased restrictions on political parties, and hosted “peace forums”. He has also invoked astrology and performed religious rituals to bolster his image.

Using Aung San’s legacy is part of this broader campaign to win public support, the analysts say.

Despite the grand gestures, many citizens view Min Aung Hlaing’s actions as insincere. They argue that the Myanmar military, which was founded by Aung San, lost its reputation as a people’s army under former military dictator Ne Win. Under Min Aung Hlaing’s leadership, it has even come to be seen as a fascist force—so reviled that Myanmar people refer to junta soldiers as “Sitt Kway” or “dogs in military outfits”.