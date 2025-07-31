Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has formed a government and rebranded his regime as he prepares for national polls crucial to his claims of legitimacy and to fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming the country’s president.

On Thursday, the Myanmar military-dominated National Defense and Security Council (NDSC)—a constitutionally mandated body in Myanmar responsible for overseeing matters of national security and defense, and which holds the authority to declare a state of emergency—rescinded the state of emergency the Myanmar military declared after its 2021 coup and extended several times.

The regime is working to organize a poll in December, and the Constitution requires the regime to return power to the NDSC six months ahead of the planned vote.

With the recission of the state of emergency, the regime, which formerly called itself the State Administration Council (SAC), has rebranded itself as the National Security and Peace Commission, forming an interim government that will remain in power until the formation of a parliament and a government after the planned elections in December.

As expected, Min Aung Hlaing has taken the helm of the newly formed commission. But he has stepped down as prime minister—a position he assumed besides his triple role as the SAC chair, commander-in-chief and acting president. The Myanmar military’s business supremo—and adviser to Min Aung Hlaing—Nyo Saw has been named as the prime minister of the new caretaker government.

Half of the members of the newly formed commission are former SAC members including Min Aung Hlaing’s deputy Soe Win, Myanmar military No. 3 Chief of General Staff (Army, Navy and Air) Kyaw Swar Lin, and Nyo Saw. Tasked with national defense, “peace and security” and successful holding of elections, the 10-member commission is a powerful body that includes the three senior-most members of the Myanmar military.

Nyo Saw retired from the army in 2020 as quartermaster general, but he continues to chair the military-owned conglomerate Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) and holds senior positions in Inwa Bank and Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd, both of which are also military-owned. Nyo Saw was appointed Min Aung Hlaing’s advisor in July 2023. Min Aung Hlaing’s family businesses are run by Nyo Saw.

Despite the formation of a caretaker government, there was barely a reshuffle in the current cabinet. Only two ministers—for education, and investment and foreign economic relations—were changed. Nyo Saw doubles as the national planning minister, according to the junta’s announcement.

In essence, the reins of the country’s administration and military remain in the hands of Min Aung Hlaing, who is hoping to assume the presidency after the December elections—which is not unlikely considering the 25 percent of seats the Myanmar military holds in the national legislature under the 2008 Constitution, and the fact that the upcoming election will be basically a one-horse race for the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party.

On Wednesday, Min Aung Hlaing organized farewell party for SAC members before the body’s official dissolution on Thursday. He expressed thanks to colleagues who helped him “overcome various challenges” since the coup, as he addressed the event in Naypyitaw.

Min Aung Hlaing claimed that his regime had surmounted “the first chapter” in its efforts toward establishing a “multi-party democracy chosen by the people.” “The first chapter”—the four-and-a-half years under the SAC’s rule following the 2021 coup—has seen a country engulfed in civil war with a failing economy, massive displacement, poverty and insecurity, among other problems.

Min Aung Hlaing called for proceeding to the “second chapter”—which is interpreted by many as his bid to retain power in a civilian guise through the December poll.