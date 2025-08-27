The Karen National Union (KNU), one of Myanmar’s longest-standing ethnic armed organizations, on Tuesday condemned the junta’s upcoming election as unlawful, joining other revolutionary groups in denouncing the polls.

The Myanmar regime has announced that the first phase of the election will be held in 102 townships on Dec. 28, with the dates of subsequent phases to be announced soon.

Most Myanmar people reject the polls, seeing them as the junta’s illegitimate bid to cement its grip on power. With opposition groups either barred from running or refusing to take part, the election has been dismissed as a sham by Western governments as well as the UN.

In a statement, the KNU said the junta’s rule is unlawful and excludes the full participation of the people. It said a junta-organized election is not the solution to Myanmar’s crisis and would only prolong the dictatorship.

The KNU warned individuals and political parties who choose to participate in the election that they risk becoming “historical accomplices who pour water on a poisonous tree”.

The organization said the Karen people, armed forces and political groups have a national responsibility to refrain from participating in the junta’s “so-called election” and called on them to resist it through nonviolent means.

The junta staged a coup in 2021 against the democratically elected National League for Democracy (NLD) government, claiming electoral fraud in the 2020 election. The NLD won a landslide victory in 2020 and was preparing to begin a second term in office when the military ousted it. Following the takeover, the regime annulled the election results and detained elected leaders including State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.

As part of its preparations for this year’s vote, the junta on July 29 enacted a law to “protect” the election. It prescribes a range of penalties—including death—for anyone opposing, criticizing or disrupting the poll.

The KNU said in its Tuesday statement that the “so-called law on obstruction and disruption of the election” aimed to suppress the anti-election movement.

Earlier this week, Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government also rejected the junta’s election.

Apart from the KNU, ethnic armed groups the Arakan Army—which controls 90 percent of Rakhine State—and the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force—which controls parts of Karenni (Kayah) State—have also told The Irrawaddy they reject the junta’s election and will not recognize the results.

On Aug. 22, the National Unity Consultative Council and Ta’ang Land Council issued statements denouncing the election as a sham.