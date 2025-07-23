Anti-regime groups in southern Myanmar have rejected the junta’s planned election, warning they will take military action against those who participate.

On Sunday, the Mon State Revolutionary Force (MSRF) and Ye People’s Defense Force in Ye District, Mon State, said the regime was training staff on electronic voting machines ahead of the December or January voting.

The groups warned government staff not to cooperate with the election plans.

“Under the guidelines of Mon State Federal Council, we will militarily take action against the junta-planned election,” Mi Tala Nyan of the MSRF told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday.

The two groups are the armed wings of the Mon council that has condemned the proposed election.

The regime is currently training staff on voting machines in Mon State and neighboring Tanintharyi Region.

The Karen National Union (KNU) and other anti-regime groups have taken control of large areas of Bago and Tanintharyi regions and Mon and Karen states.

The KNU rejected the junta’s first plan for an election in 2023, calling it an attempt to legitimize military rule, but has yet to comment on the current planned election.

The Democratic Karen Benevolent Army from Karen State recently refused to allow voting in its territory, citing instability and a lack of training in electoral procedures.

The group is a signatory to the 2015 Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement and has attended peace negotiations with the regime.

Based in Sone See Myaing, Myawaddy Township, the group is active at the Three Pagodas Pass and in Hlaingbwe, Kyainseikgyi and Manerplaw.

Recently, the KNU and allies defeated junta troops near Sone See Myaing on the Thai border.

The junta-appointed Union Election Commission told the media that voting would be held in 267 townships across the country, assuming security can be guaranteed, in December or January.

However, the civilian National Unity Government said around 144 out of the country’s 330 townships are controlled by anti-regime groups and 79 townships report ongoing conflict.

A resident of Myingyan District in Mandalay Region told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday that it would be impossible for the regime to hold an election in the district, except in the town of Myingyan, as most rural areas and other towns are held by resistance groups.

“There are frequent resistance attacks in Ngazun town. Resistance groups control Natogyi and Taungtha towns, even though they haven’t established positions there. The junta might be able to conduct voting in Myingyan town, where its forces and pro-regime militias are based, but not in the rural areas,” the resident said.