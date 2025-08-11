The Arakan Army (AA) from Rakhine State in western Myanmar will not recognize the junta’s election in territories under the ethnic armed group’s control, AA spokesperson Khaing Thukha told The Irrawaddy at a press conference on Monday.

The ethnic army has liberated 14 of Rakhine State’s 17 townships plus Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State since the launch of Operation 1027 in western Myanmar in November 2023.

The AA has been attempting to seize the island township of Kyaukphyu, where Chinese mega-investment projects are located, while encircling the state capital Sittwe.

More than four years after seizing power in a coup, the junta recently renamed and reorganized its governing body, in preparation for the election it plans to hold at the end of this year. Several anti-regime revolutionary groups as well as international rights groups including election watchdogs have denounced the planned election as a sham.

“We will not let the election be held in the territories that we control. No election led by the Myanmar government has ever benefited the Rakhine people,” Khaing Thu Kha said.

Elections are meant to serve the people. If not, they only confuse the people, he added.

The military regime rebranded itself from the State Administration Council (SAC) to the State Security and Peace Commission (SSPC) during a meeting of the military-dominated National Defense and Security Council in Naypyitaw on July 31.

The next day, martial law was imposed in 63 townships across nine states and regions, including the 14 AA-controlled townships in Rakhine State.

The AA said at the press conference that the martial law declaration would not affect it or its goal of capturing all the townships in Rakhine State.

In reply to The Irrawaddy’s questions, the AA spokesperson said intense clashes are going on for control of the No. 32 Police Battalion in Kyaukphyu Township, and the junta is conducting artillery attacks in Sittwe, Pauktaw, and Ponnagyun townships.

Junta airstrikes and artillery have destroyed over 11,000 buildings in Rakhine State, including houses, schools, and hospitals, according to the AA.

The armed conflict and natural disasters have created over 600,000 internally displaced persons (IDP) in Rakhine State, the AA reported.

The ethnic rebel army called on the United Nations and other international organizations to support IDPs in Rakhine.