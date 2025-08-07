Myint Swe, puppet president of Myanmar’s current junta, died Thursday morning in Naypyitaw, according to the National Defence and Security Council (NDSC). The longtime junta enforcer was 74.

The NDSC, led by by junta boss Min Aung Hlaing, announced a state funeral and declared three days of national mourning from Thursday to Saturday. However, Myanmar’s people are unlikely to shed any tears over the military hardliner’s passing.

Myint Swe had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease—a neurological disorder characterized by delayed nerve responses—along with related neurodegenerative conditions.

He took medical leave from July last year, handing over his duties to the junta chief while seeking treatment in Singapore at the No. 2 Defense Services General Hospital. However, his condition failed to improve.

Myint Swe’s death brings no real change for either the junta or the oppressed public, as his role since the coup was ceremonial – merely nodding along to Min Aung Hlaing’s directives during the bi-annual NDSC meetings, despite the junta boss being four intakes his junior.

An alumnus of the Defense Services Academy (DSA) 15th intake, Myint Swe outranked any general in the military as well as those serving in the current regime – including Min Aung Hlaing, a graduate of the DSA’s 19th intake.

Under former dictator Than Swe, he headed Yangon Command—a key role at a time when the junta’s never center and Than Shwe’s residence had yet to be relocated to Naypyitaw.

Myint Swe enjoyed Than Shwe’s trust as well as the favor of the dictator’s wife, Kyaing Kyaing.

After the 2004 purge of powerful Military Intelligence (MI) Chief Khin Nyunt, Than Shwe appointed Myint Swe as his successor.

Myint Swe formed the Swan Arr Shin—vigilante groups comprised mainly of thugs and Union Solidarity and Development Association (USDA) members—to suppress anti-regime activities, dissidents and members of the National League for Democracy. The military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party was born out of the USDA in 2010.

In 2007, Myint Swe led security operations against the Saffron Revolution in Yangon. The deadly military crackdown on monks, students and civilians protesting military rule triggered international condemnation. Myint Swe’s Swan Arr Shin groups played a key role in the crackdown and surveillance efforts.

Coordinating the crackdown alongside Myint Swe was then-national police chief Khin Yi, who now chairs the USDP. The USDP was the first organization to publicly express condolences after Myint Swe’s death.

Than Shwe had originally planned for Myint Swe to become Vice President after the 2010 election and democratic transition. However, since the constitution barred anyone with foreign family members from holding the office, Myint Swe was instead appointed Yangon Region Chief Minister.

Under the subsequent quasi-civilian government of ex-general Thein Sein, the hardliner continued his authoritarian approach, responding to protests with violent crackdowns. In one notable incident, Swan Arr Shin vigilantes attacked student demonstrators in front of Yangon City Hall, echoing the brutal methods of the old junta.

Swan Arr Shin was also reportedly involved in stirring sectarian strife. Meanwhile, Myint Swe was linked to land-grabbing scandals.

After the NLD won the 2015 general election, Myint Swe was appointed vice-president through nomination by military appointees who hold 25 percent seats in the national legislature, as per the regime-drafted 2008 Constitution.

After Min Aung Hlaing’s coup in February 2021, Myint Swe handed over control of all three branches of government to the coup maker. For the next four years, he acted as a ceremonial figurehead while Min Aung Hlaing exercised full control over the country’s affairs.