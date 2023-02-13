War Against the Junta Nearly 80 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

The Irrawaddy’s latest roundup includes incidents in Magwe, Mandalay and Sagaing regions and Shan and Karen states.

At least 79 Myanmar junta troops including pro-regime militia members as well as 11 resistance fighters were killed in the last four days of clashes as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) stepped up their attacks on regime targets nationwide.

Combined PDF groups raided several military bases including that of a unit handling livestock in Magwe Region.

Incidents were reported in Magwe, Mandalay and Sagaing regions and Shan and Karen states.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be verified independently.

Military bases raided in Magwe

Eleven junta soldiers and police were killed in the Laungshe area in Saw Township, Magwe Region last Thursday when four PDF groups raided at least seven military bases near the No.5 Military Weapons Factory in the town of Laungshe, said Laung She Regional PDF, which coordinated the attacks.

At 1 a.m. on that morning, PDF groups raided at least five regime bases at the same time while also shelling two other junta bases with heavy explosives.

During four hours of fighting, a PDF fighter was also killed and five others suffered injuries. A female resident was killed and two other women injured in the junta’s random attacks, the PDF group said.

Military livestock unit raided in Magwe

At least seven regime forces including two captains were killed and three others arrested in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Sunday when several PDF groups jointly raided the base of a military unit that handles livestock in the town of Myitchay, said Myaing-PDF, which was involved in the raid.

The PDF group also released two civilians who were arrested along with the three junta forces in the clash.

After the raid, the junta conducted air strikes on the town of Myitchay and more reinforcements were sent to the town from Pakokku. PDF photos show three detained soldiers and the bodies of dead regime soldiers along with firearms and ammunition.

25 regime forces killed in intense clash in Shan

Mandalay-PDF group claimed to have killed 25 junta troops and injured many others as it mounted a defense against a large number of regime forces raiding PDF battalions in Naungcho Township, northern Shan State last Friday.

After six hours of intense fighting, regime forces retreated from the area despite the junta also conducting air strikes to help its ground troops.

In the clash, two resistance fighters were also killed.

Junta suffers casualties in PDF attack in Mandalay

At least 10 regime forces were killed in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region last Thursday when local PDF groups jointly attacked 30 junta troops heading to a village in the township, said Unicorn Guerrilla Forces, which joined the attack.

PDF groups stopped the fight and retreated when 70 more reinforcements arrived at the clash site using civilian detainees as human shields, the PDF group said.

Military checkpoint raided in Karen

Six regime forces were killed on Saturday when the Albino Tiger Column, a PDF group formed by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), raided a military camp in Kawkareik Township, Karen State, claimed the PDF group.

Three weapons and some ammunition were also seized from the junta camp. In the clash, two PDF fighters suffered minor injuries.

Seven PDF fighters killed by junta troops in Sagaing

Seven resistance fighters were killed in a junta ambush in Pale Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday, according to local media outlet Mandalay Free Press citing resistance groups.

Six of the killed PDF fighters were from Daung Nat Guerrilla Force.

Fighters from five PDF groups were ambushed by junta forces while scouting and planting mines to ambush a military detachment that has been raiding and torching houses in villages in nearby Salingyi Township, the media reports said.

Junta troops burned five PDF fighters and two other members had their throats cut, a PDF official told the media.

Military convoy ambushed in Sagaing

A military vehicle was damaged in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when two PDF groups used three land mines to ambush a military convoy of six vehicles, said PDF-South Monywa, which was involved in the ambush.

Military casualties were unknown.

The convoy was attacked while traveling from Monywa to Chaung-U.

All PDF forces retreated without any casualties despite junta troops in the convoy opening fire at random.

Regime vehicles attacked in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A vehicle is targeted with land mines by a PDF in Monywa last Friday. / Monywa Natsoe

Many regime forces are thought to have been killed or injured in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region last Friday when Monywa-Natsoe PDF group used land mines to attack regime forces in vehicles outside the town, claimed the resistance group.

It used land mines to target not only regime forces patrolling in a small vehicle, but also troops in a 12-wheeled vehicle.

A PDF video shows a small vehicle being ambushed with a land mine.

Regime forces torching houses attacked in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PDF fighters shell regime forces torching houses in a village in Salingyi Township last Thursday. / D.M.S.A

Local resistance group Dar Ma Sai Army claimed to have killed four junta troops when it used improvised mortar shells to attack a military detachment of 100 troops including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members torching houses in Ngwe Thar Village in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region last Thursday.

A PDF video shows many improvised mortar shells being launched.

All resistance fighters retreated from the area when regime forces responded with heavy explosives.

Junta police ambushed in Sagaing

Some police offices are believed to have been killed in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday morning when resistance group People’s Army to Fight Dictatorship used firearms to ambush a vehicle carrying four police officers from Ywar Thit Gyi police outpost, said the PDF group.

However, the driver managed to turn the police vehicle back as the PDF fighters’ weapons jammed.

Military checkpoint attacked in Sagaing

Freedom Revolution Force claimed it and other PDF groups jointly used two 40mm explosives to attack a military checkpoint at the Yadanar Pon Bridge in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday.

Military casualties were unknown.

Military personnel stationed at the checkpoint have been extorting money from civilians and have also tortured and killed civilians, the PDF group said.

Pro-regime military camp occupied in Sagaing

Taze PDF claimed it and other resistance groups managed to occupy a pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee military camp in the pro-regime village of Inkokkar Taze Township on Saturday night.

Military troops and Pyu Saw Htee militia members were stationed at the camp.

In the raid, six junta soldiers and nine pro-regime militia members were killed, claimed Taze-PDF.

Also, a PDF fighter was killed in the clash.

Military checkpoint seized by PDF groups in Sagaing

A junta soldier was killed in Kanbalu Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when four PDF groups raided a military checkpoint at Nyaung Kaing Village, said Khunhla Activists Group, a media wing of the PDF groups.

PDF groups also conducted drone and artillery strikes on a checkpoint manned by junta soldiers and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members before the raid. After four hours of fighting, the PDF groups managed to seize the base as regime forces fled.