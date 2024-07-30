Russian ambassador to Myanmar Iskander Azizov met deputy Myanmar junta boss Soe Win on Friday in Naypyitaw to discuss the progress of special economic zones and power projects.

Soe Win urged the ambassador to publish more news reports in the Russian media about the regime’s “achievements”, junta media reported.

The ambassador also met junta foreign minister Than Swe to discuss increased cooperation in trade, commerce, investment, customs, science and technology and culture, according to junta media.

Russia and the junta have become increasingly close since the 2021 coup, with Moscow expanding its cooperation in trade, nuclear energy, education, culture and other sectors.

Direct flights began for the first time in 30 years in September last year.

Russia has been the only country that welcomed Min Aung Hlaing after his coup. The junta boss has visited Russia three times since the coup and met President Vladimir Putin. The two countries have also exchanged honorary titles and medals.

Former president Thein Sein, Soe Win, the foreign, commerce and finance ministers and political parties cooperating with the regime have visited China since late June.

Than Swe visited India this month for the regional BIMSTEC foreign ministers’ retreat.

The Indian ambassador to Myanmar Vinay Kumar has visited several junta ministers including its third-in-command Maung Maung Aye this month. The Indian national security advisor Ajit Doval visited junta boss Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw this month.

Russia is planning to invest in the Dawei deep-sea port in Tanintharyi Region in southern Myanmar. It was also planning to invest in tourism development in Myanmar’s premier beach, Ngapali in Rakhine State. The beach is largely controlled by the Arakan Army which is fighting for complete control of Rakhine State.

China and India have not invited Min Aung Hlaing for an official visit but both are key suppliers of arms to the regime along with Russia. They have also provided diplomatic and financial support for the regime and expressed their support for the election proposed by the regime. Other countries say any general election organized by the regime would neither be free nor fair.