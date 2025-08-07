The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) on Tuesday added its voice to a chorus of international denunciation of the Myanmar junta’s planned election as a sham.

The regime plans to hold the election in December or January.

The international labor rights group said no election held under military dictatorship can be recognized.

The regime’s moves to end the state of emergency and proclaim elections “are nothing more than a strategic fraud to disguise the military dictatorship as democratic rule,” the ITUC’s general secretary Luc Triangle said.

It said any electoral process “must be inclusive, transparent, and free from intimidation.” It also called for the unconditional release of all trade unionists and political prisoners currently detained by the regime.

The group further stressed the need to fully restore freedom of association and expression, and demanded an immediate end to the use of forced labor.

It also called for the military-imposed 2008 Constitution to be replaced “through a democratic process that reflects the will of the people, including the participation of their legitimate representatives in the National Unity Government (NUG) and the Confederation of Trade Unions Myanmar (CTUM).”

The ITUC pointed out that the regime “has banned independent trade unions and civil society organizations, amended the political party registration law to suppress opposition parties, and criminalized criticism of the electoral process with prison sentences of up to 10 years.”

Triangle noted that most democratic leaders—including trade unionists—remain imprisoned, in exile, or in hiding, while the military controls less than 30 percent of the country, making any national vote fundamentally unfree and unfair.

“The election is a cosmetic trick to rebrand a brutal military regime as a legitimate civilian government,” he added.

The group also urged the world to reject the election and build coordinated action under the Article 33 of the International Labor Organization (ILO). In June this year, the ILO decided to take action against the junta for its severe labor and human rights violations and forced conscription.

International election watchdogs the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), and Club de Madrid, in February issued a joint statement rejecting the regime’s election plan and urging the international community to deny it any kind of support.

They said a genuine election in Myanmar is impossible in the current circumstances where opposition parties remain banned, political leaders and democracy activists are imprisoned, and a free press is suppressed.

The junta-appointed election commission has announced that voting will take place in 267 townships across the country, even though approximately 144 of Myanmar’s 330 townships are under the control of anti-regime forces, and another 79 are experiencing ongoing conflict.

Several anti-regime armed groups have publicly rejected the planned election and warned that they would take military action against junta-appointed administrators and government staff who participate in or support the electoral process.