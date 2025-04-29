The European Union has renewed for another year sanctions against junta boss Min Aung Hlaing and other generals as well as various institutions linked to the regime.

The sanctions, which cover 106 people and 22 entities, have been renewed annually since the 2021 military coup and the subsequent repression and killings of civilians.

The EU Council in an announcement last Friday said it made the decision because the situation in Myanmar remains grave, with “actions undermining democracy as well as serious human rights violations.”

The sanctions freeze any assets the targets may hold in EU member countries and ban all payments to them. The individuals on the list are also barred from traveling to member states.

The bloc also maintains an arms embargo, bans the sale of “equipment for internal repression” to the regime, and prohibits military training of, and cooperation with, the Myanmar military.

“The EU reiterates its strongest condemnation of the actions taken by the Myanmar military since Feb. 1, 2021 and calls for the end of all forms of violence and the release of all prisoners arbitrarily detained,” the Council said.

The EU warned it could impose further sanctions against those responsible for ongoing violence in Myanmar, and expressed support for the Myanmar people “in their struggle for democracy, human rights, accountability, and a peaceful future.”

The list of sanctioned individuals includes:

Min Aung Hlaing

Other members of the State Administration Council, the junta’s governing body

Ministers and deputy ministers

Members of the judiciary

High-ranking members of the Myanmar army, navy, and air force

Prominent businessmen supporting the regime

Members of the Union Election Commission

Politicians and administrators from the Yangon Region

People responsible for scam operations

Sanctioned entities include:

The State Administration Council

State-owned or private companies controlled by the armed forces

Departments of the Ministry of Defense

The armed forces, police, and border guard police.

caption: Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing celebrated the 75th anniversary of Myanmar’s Air Force on Thursday at the Flight Training Base at Meiktila Station in Mandalay in 2022.