Conflict Armament Research (CAR) has published evidence that Myanmar’s military—despite being under extensive European Union sanctions—is using advanced EU-manufactured “anti-jamming” technology to shield its military drones from interference.

After sustaining significant losses from drone strikes during Operation 1027—an anti-regime offensive launched in October 2023 in northern Shan State by the Brotherhood Alliance and allied resistance forces—the junta equipped its forces with upgraded drones. These are now being widely used to drop bombs on both resistance forces and civilians.

The UK-based investigative research organization recently stated that its field investigation team deployed to Karenni (Kayah) State in eastern Myanmar documented two EU-manufactured advanced navigation modules recovered from regime-operated drones that were shot down in 2024.

According to CAR, the modules are high-precision Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers equipped with built-in anti-interference technology.

These devices enhance drone resilience against electronic countermeasures—such as jamming and signal spoofing—that are designed to disrupt drones in flight.

CAR said the manufacturer shipped three modules to a vetted distributor in China, who later sold them along with a larger batch to a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone) component integrator in March 2024. The product integrator sold 120 modules to a company based in Ruili, a major trade hub in China’s Yunnan Province that sits just across the border from northern Shan State.

The research group said the company in Ruili was the last confirmed legal custodian of the EU-manufactured modules.

A junta drone fitted with one of these modules was recovered between late March and early April 2024, just weeks after the modules had been sold to the company in Ruili. The rapid diversion of the parts for military use coincided with the establishment of a new directorate by the regime to accelerate its drone development, the organization said. “CAR’s investigations show that a commercial entity located on the China-Myanmar border diverted these modules just weeks after receiving them, despite signing a commitment confirming that they would not be used for military purposes. This discovery reinforces a trend that CAR has observed across its operations, of sanctioned entities successfully acquiring commercial components to modify, enhance, or develop weapons,” it said.

Following a military coup in Myanmar in February 2021, the United Nations (UN) passed a resolution calling on states to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar. Several Western countries and the EU have also imposed sanctions against the regime. The EU first introduced an arms embargo in 1996 and since 2018 has strengthened restrictions targeting the military regime, according to CAR.

Following CAR’s findings, the rights watchdog Justice for Myanmar (JFM) stated on August 1 that the case clearly illustrates sanctions evasion and underscores the need for stricter controls on dual-use goods.

“EU member states must strengthen enforcement of restrictive measures on Myanmar and ensure that no arms, equipment, or technology reaches the military junta,” JFM said.

By using warplanes, drones, paramotors and gyrocopters, the Myanmar regime continues to intensively bombard both civilians and resistance forces in areas it has lost to anti-junta groups, including ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), resulting in widespread civilian casualties across the country.