Three universities in Belarus are providing advanced technical training to Myanmar military personnel, according to the rights group Justice for Myanmar.

Belarusian State University (BSU), Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics (BSUIR), and Belarusian State Technological University (BSTU) teach Myanmar military officers in “programs linked to air-defense systems, ground-forces logistics and weaponry, and other related subjects,” it said.

BSU hosts 10 Myanmar military personnel studying subjects like geo-information and military law.

BSUIR has hosted Myanmar military officers involved in radio-electronic engineering research, specifically for air-defense systems. They are “reportedly connected to military-linked factories in Myanmar,” it added.

BSTU, meanwhile, has a military training department that focuses on ground forces logistics and weaponry. Some 34 military students from Myanmar are enrolled in advanced studies, and the principal met with Myanmar generals in May.

“By providing technical expertise, these universities are aiding war criminals to kill more—not just handing out diplomas,” the rights group warned

“We call on academics and international partners to boycott these institutions and stand against their complicity in the Myanmar junta’s atrocities,” it added.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has visited Belarus twice this year, in March and June.

Belarus has also supplied an air defense system to the junta to defend itself against drone strikes, JFM said last month.