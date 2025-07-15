DHAKA — Bangladesh’s interim government says it will tackle armed groups operating within Rohingya refugee camps as a new political body is formed to represent the embattled community.

The move comes amid growing concerns over transnational extremism and escalating violence in Rakhine State.

During a visit to the Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhiya, home affairs adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said: “Strict action will be taken against armed and terrorist groups operating around the Rohingya camps.”

He said barbed-wire fencing would be erected around the camps to bolster security, according to the Daily Prothom Alo.

The delegation, which included Faruk-E-Azam of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and retired Lieutenant General Abdul Hafiz, a defense adviser, was briefed on the deteriorating conditions in the camps, which host over 1.4 million registered Rohingyas. Around 150,000 more Rohingya have reportedly fled Myanmar in the past year.

The visit followed a joint army and police operation at the Balukhali camp which seized an Uzi, a weapon commonly used by Myanmar’s military, and around US$12,000 from suspected Nabi Hossain gang members, affiliated with the Arakan Rohingya Army.

Four Rohingya men in their 30s were arrested.

Intelligence reports suggest the weapon was destined for a militant hideout in another refugee camp.

The gang’s leader, Nabi Hossain, reportedly entered Bangladesh in 2023 and has since become a crime boss within the camps.

New political body

Meanwhile, Rohingya leaders from Myanmar, the refugee camps and global diaspora have launched the Arakan Rohingya National Council (ARNC) as a political body to unify Rohingya voices and advocate for their rights and recognition.

The ARNC named 40 central executive and 60 central committee members, representing nearly every township in Rakhine State.

The new group accused the Arakan Army, an anti-regime ethnic Rakhine armed group that now controls most parts of the state, of violence like burning and looting. It said over 2,500 Rohingya civilians are believed to have been killed since the AA seized control, with many fleeing to Bangladesh or embarking on other dangerous journeys across borders.

Calling the situation a “calculated and systematic genocide”, ARNC leaders called for international recognition of the organization as the legitimate political representative of the Rohingya people.

“The era of silence and exclusion is over,” the ARNC said. “This council is committed to restoring that reality and building a peaceful future for all people of Arakan [Rakhine] State.”