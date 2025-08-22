A four-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) team will visit Naypyitaw on Sept. 19 to meet with the leaders of the newly established State Security and Peace Commission (SSPC) on issues related to the planned election and the implementation of the ASEAN peace process, according to informed diplomatic sources.

At the end of July, the State Administration Council (SAC), which ran the country for four-and-a-half years, resolved to give way to the SSPC. It was part of the regime’s long-planned political transition.

The SSPC, which is chaired by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, was set up under the National Defense and Security Council (NDSC). The SAC renewed its imposed state of emergency eight times after seizing power in February 2021.

Last week, Naypyitaw announced that the election will take place on Dec. 28, without any further details. Earlier information indicated that the elections will be carried out in phases between Dec. 28 and Jan. 17, according to the sources.

The polls will be conducted in at least 267 of the country’s 330 townships, the sources said, adding that additional constituencies could be added as the election dates draw near. At the moment, 63 areas are still under the state of emergency as resistance forces are still active.

At the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in July, the bloc agreed to send an ASEAN team comprising foreign ministers from Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos and Thailand to hold talks with Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing. The delegation will be led by Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan.

“It will be the most important working visit by the ASEAN team as it will determine what the bloc will do next, especially regarding the elections,” said one of the sources.

ASEAN leaders also reaffirmed the bloc’s Five-Point Consensus as the main reference to address the Myanmar quagmire. Naypyitaw has been criticized by ASEAN members for its failure to fully implement the plan.

As the current holder of ASEAN’s rotating chair, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has pursued dialogue with all stakeholders, including the National Unity Government and armed ethnic groups fighting against the regime.

