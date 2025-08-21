Under mounting pressure from the Chinese government, the United Wa State Party (UWSP)—the political wing of the United Wa State Army (UWSA), the most powerful ethnic armed group in Myanmar—announced on Wednesday that it will cease all forms of support to allied groups, including two ethnic armies fighting the regime near the Chinese border.

Through its WeChat account, the UWSP’s mouthpiece Wa State TV announced that the group had officially decided to halt its supply of weapons, equipment and military and financial assistance to three ethnic armies—the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP). It said the decision was announced during a meeting with the leaders of the three ethnic armies in Panghsang, the capital of Wa State, on Wednesday.

The TNLA and MNDAA are members of the Brotherhood Alliance along with the Rakhine State-based Arakan Army. With the help of several other resistance groups, including the People’s Defense Force (PDF), the armed wing of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG), the ethnic alliance launched the large-scale anti-regime Operation 1027 in northern Shan State in October 2023, seizing most of northern Shan including the capital Lashio and vital trade routes with China.

At the meeting, UWSP Vice Chair Zhao Guoan said, “Wa State has long supported allied groups out of empathy and shared ethnic identity,” but Operation 1027 violated China’s policy of “no war and no unrest” in northern Myanmar, and its prohibition against ethnic armed groups contacting the NUG and other “external forces”.

China holds the UWSP responsible for enabling armed conflict in northern Shan State by providing military and economic support to other groups in northern Shan, Zhao Guoan said.

In response, Beijing has taken unprecedented actions against the UWSA, including arresting individuals, freezing assets, sealing border crossings and other severe measures, he said.

“If we [the UWSP/UWSA] do not end our support for your organizations, China will escalate its punitive measures. The current pressure is already unbearable: the worst survival crisis in 40 years. We dare not imagine the consequences if China escalates its pressure on us,” Zhao Guoan told representatives of the three ethnic allies during the meeting.

At the meeting, the UWSP also declared that it will no longer provide weapons, help with military logistics, or economic assistance to any organization under any circumstances.

The announcement came after junta-appointed Shan State Chief Minister Aung Aung and Triangle Region Command chief Major General Soe Hlaing’s visit to the Wa capital Panghsang early this month.

A military analyst who monitors the northern Shan State fighting and political issues told The Irrawaddy that the UWSP had actually been forced to cut its support to the ethnic armies last year, but was now being forced by the Chinese government to make an official announcement.

“It will create some difficulties for them [the TNLA and MNDAA] if they are not provided assistance officially,” the analyst said.

During Phase 2 of Operation 1027, which began in June 2024, the ethnic alliance and allied resistance groups seized most of northern Shan State including the capital Lashio. The TNLA and resistance allies seized additional towns in northern Mandalay Region in September 2024, as they pushed towards the country’s second-largest city, Mandalay.

At the time, many observers speculated the TNLA and resistance allies would also quickly seize Mandalay.

However, the TNLA and MNDAA had to slow their operations after facing increasingly intense pressure and threats from China, which closed all border gates to territories controlled by the two ethnic armed organizations in northern Shan State. China also pressured the UWSA in eastern Shan to close gates between its territory and MNDAA-held territory.

China also reportedly detained MNDAA leader Peng Daren to pressure the ethnic army to stop fighting the regime in northern Shan in 2024.

At the time, the MNDAA also had to issue an announcement promising it would not attack Mandalay and Taunggyi, the capital of southern Shan State, and that it would not collaborate with the NUG or any international organizations that “oppose China”.

Under Chinese pressure, the MNDAA also handed Lashio back to the regime in April this year.

In China-brokered peace talks in Kunming on April 28 and 29, the TNLA, however, refused the regime’s demand to return the towns it had liberated.

Since the failure of those peace talks, the regime has been bombing TNLA-held towns and territory, resulting in a large number of civilian casualties.

More Chinese-organized peace talks between the regime and the TNLA are scheduled to be held this month.

Recently, TNLA General Secretary Major General Tar Phone Kyaw denounced China’s interference in Myanmar, saying it only seeks to safeguard its own interests.

Meanwhile, anti-Chinese sentiment is growing in Myanmar as a result of Beijing’s brazen support for the junta’s war crimes and interference in the country’s internal affairs.