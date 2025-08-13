The leader of the ethnic Ta’ang National Liberation Army on Tuesday denounced interference in Myanmar by the Chinese government, “which looks only to its own self-interest.”

TNLA General Secretary Major General Tar Phone Kyaw in a Facebook post lamented recent Chinese pressure on ethnic armies to lay down arms or cede territory to the Myanmar junta, saying Chinese “dominance” is one of the major challenges for Myanmar’s anti-military dictatorship revolution.

Among other challenges, Tar Phone Kyaw highlighted the killings and brutality of the military dictatorship, as well as a lack of strong and unified leadership in the resistance.

At previous press conferences, TNLA officials publicly stated that they have faced not only increasing pressure but also threats from the Chinese government to stop fighting the regime.

The TNLA is a member of the Brotherhood Alliance along with the Arakan Army (AA) based in Rakhine State and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), a Kokang ethnic armed group from northern Shan State.

They launched Operation 1027, a major anti-regime military operation, across northern Shan State in October 2023, seizing most of the region including the capital Lashio and vital trade routes with China. The TNLA and allies seized additional towns in northern Mandalay Region, pushing towards the country’s second-largest city, Mandalay, in September 2024.

But they had to slow their operations under intense pressure from the Chinese government, which closed all border gates to the territories of the two ethnic armies in northern Shan State. China also pressured another powerful group, the United Wa State Army (UWSA) in eastern Shan State, to close gates to MNDAA-held territory.

The Chinese government reportedly detained MNDAA leader Peng Daren in 2024, prompting the group to pledge it would not attack Mandalay or Taunggyi, the capital of southern Shan State.

It was then forced to hand Lashio back to the regime in April this year.

But the TNLA, in China-brokered “peace” talks in Kunming in late April, refused the regime’s demand to return towns it had liberated. Since then, the junta has been bombing TNLA-held territory, resulting in a large number of civilian casualties.

Further Chinese-brokered talk between the regime and the TNLA are scheduled later this month.