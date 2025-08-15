Six ethnic Ta’ang rights organizations, including the Ta’ang Students and Youth Union (TSYU), issued a joint statement on Thursday accusing the Chinese government of aiding and abetting the military junta’s war crimes and crimes against humanity by supplying modern weaponry and technology to the regime.

The statement also alleges that China is exerting continuous pressure—including political and military coercion as well as restricting border trade—on the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) to relinquish control of liberated territories.

In July, Mandalay People’s Defense Force, which is fighting the regime along with the TNLA in northern Shan State and Mandalay Region, seized several crates of ammunition and mine-clearing line charges manufactured by the Chinese state-owned defense corporation Norinco, during the seizure of junta bases in Madaya Township.

TNLA officials earlier stated the group has faced not only increasing pressure, but also threats from the Chinese government to stop fighting the regime.

On August 12, TNLA General Tar Bone Kyaw publicly stated on social media that China’s “self-interested” interference is one of the greatest obstacles facing the revolution. The TNLA and the regime are set to meet later this month for China-brokered talks.

According to Thursday’s statement, daily airstrikes in TNLA-controlled areas have killed 56 civilians—including 13 children—and injured 136 others over the past two months. A total of 260 buildings, including hospitals, schools and homes, have been destroyed.

On Thursday night, a regime fighter jet again dropped a 500-lb bomb on a monastery in TNLA-controlled Mogoke town, killing eight people including children and injuring seven others and destroying several houses, the TNLA said.

The Ta’ang organizations called on foreign governments to immediately halt the supply of aviation fuel and military equipment to the junta.

The groups called for international sanctions against countries, businesses and individuals economically supporting the military; and advocacy efforts for prosecution of the regime by the International Criminal Court.

It also called on the international community including the United Nations to recognize and help federal and regional anti-regime governments and bodies formed by resistance groups, including ethnic armed organizations, to build a federal democracy in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the regime’s Foreign Ministry stated that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China’s full support for the junta’s plan to hold an election in December, and for “political development” in Myanmar, during a meeting with regime Foreign Minister Than Swe in China this week.

The TNLA is a member of the Brotherhood Alliance, which launched anti-regime Operation 1027 in northern Shan State in October 2023, along with several resistance groups, seizing most of northern Shan including its capital Lashio.

During the operation the TNLA liberated at least 11 townships in northern Shan as well as Mogoke, a ruby town in northern Mandalay Region.

In China-brokered peace talks in Kunming on April 28 and 29, the TNLA refused the regime’s demand to return the towns it had liberated.

Since the failure of the peace talks, the regime has been bombing TNLA-held towns and territory, resulting in a large number of civilian casualties.